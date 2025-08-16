Which Online Casino Games Have the Highest RTPs?

If you’re keen on having a flutter online using your smartphone, you’ve probably come across the term “RTP” floating around casino sites. But what does it actually mean, and more importantly, which games give you the best shot at keeping more of your hard-earned cash in your pocket? Let’s break it down in plain English.

What’s RTP All About?

RTP stands for “Return to Player,” and how much of the wagered money that a game will pay back to players over time, expressed as a percentage. Think of it like this: if a game has an RTP of 96%, it means that for every $100 wagered across all players, the game will theoretically return $96 in winnings. The remaining $4 goes to the house – that’s how casinos keep the lights on.

Now, this doesn’t mean you’ll get back 96 cents for every dollar you spend on online casino games. RTP is calculated over millions of spins or hands, so your individual session could vary wildly. You might win big or lose your shirt – that’s just the nature of gambling.

Table Games: Your Best Bet for High RTPs

When it comes to getting the most value for your money, table games generally offer the best RTPs, especially if you know what you’re doing.

Blackjack sits pretty at the top of the pile with an RTP that can reach 99.5% or even higher when you play with perfect basic strategy. The key word here is “strategy” – you can’t just wing it and expect these returns. Learn when to hit, stand, double down, and split, and you’ll be laughing. Without proper strategy, that RTP drops significantly. Baccarat is another cracker, offering an RTP of around 98.9% when you bet on the banker (though there’s a small commission on wins). The player bet comes in at about 98.8%, while the tie bet should be avoided at all costs – it only offers around 85.6% RTP.

European Roulette gives you a decent 97.3% RTP, which is significantly better than its American cousin at 94.7%. The difference? That pesky double zero on the American wheel. Stick to European or French roulette if you want better odds.

Pokies: Hit and Miss Territory

Pokies (or slots, if you’re feeling fancy) are a mixed bag when it comes to RTP. The range is massive – anywhere from a woeful 85% to an impressive 99%.

High RTP Pokies to Look For

Some pokies are absolute gems for RTP hunters. Games like “Blood Suckers” by NetEnt offer a stonking 98% RTP, while “1429 Uncharted Seas” comes in at 98.5%. “The Catfather” by Pragmatic Play also delivers with 98.1%.

Generally speaking, simpler pokies with fewer bells and whistles tend to have higher RTPs. Those flashy progressive jackpot games might offer life-changing wins, but they usually come with lower RTPs – often sitting around 88-94% because part of each bet goes towards funding that massive jackpot.

Video Poker: The Thinking Player’s Game

Video poker deserves a special mention because it can offer some of the best RTPs in the casino when played correctly. “Jacks or Better” with optimal play can deliver an RTP of 99.54%, while some variations of “Deuces Wild” can even exceed 100% RTP with perfect play (though these are rare finds).

The catch? Like blackjack, these high RTPs only apply when you’re playing with perfect strategy. Make poor decisions about which cards to hold and discard, and your RTP will plummet faster than a skydiver without a parachute.

Live Dealer Games: Real Action, Real RTPs

Live dealer games typically mirror their virtual counterparts when it comes to RTP. Live blackjack, baccarat, and roulette offer similar returns to their automated versions, but with the added atmosphere of a real casino. The RTPs remain competitive, usually sitting in that sweet 97-99% range for most table games.

While chasing high RTP games is smart, remember that gambling should always be about entertainment first. Even a 99% RTP game will eventually take your money if you play long enough – the house edge might be small, but it’s always there.

Your best bet is to stick to games you enjoy, set a budget you can afford to lose, and if you’re going to play, choose games with higher RTPs and learn the optimal strategies. That way, you’ll get maximum entertainment value from your gambling dollar, and who knows – you might even walk away a winner.