Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Wizcraft Entertainment has launched Talent For All (TFA), a new division focused on talent sourcing, bookings, and strategic collaborations across entertainment, culture, sports, and global live experiences.

WIZCRAFT ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES TALENT FOR ALL
WIZCRAFT ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES TALENT FOR ALL

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:42:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Wizcraft Entertainment, one of India’s leading experiential entertainment companies, has announced the launch of Talent For All (TFA), a new business division dedicated to talent sourcing, booking, and strategic collaborations across entertainment, culture, sports, and global live experiences.

The division officially went live on the 2nd of March 2026, marking a significant milestone in Wizcraft’s continued evolution and global expansion.

Built upon decades of experience working with some of the world’s most recognised artists, creators, performers and cultural icons, Talent For All reflects Wizcraft’s long-standing philosophy that trust, respect, and meaningful relationships are the foundation of every successful collaboration. 

You Might Be Interested In

Over the years, the company has cultivated deep industry connections across geographies and genres, an advantage that will allow TFA to deliver with credibility, discretion and creative excellence. Talent For All has been designed as an inclusive, agile platform that supports projects of every scale.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency had this to say:

 “Talent has always been at the heart of our journey. With Talent For All, we are creating a platform that reflects the strength of our relationships and the spirit of collaboration that defines Wizcraft. It is about bringing people together across cultures, industries and creative boundaries and building something that will shape the next chapter of entertainment globally.”

Viraf Sarkari, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency added, “The entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and audiences today seek authenticity and connection. Talent For All allows us to extend our creative ecosystem into a focused platform that champions both established icons and emerging voices, while continuing to deliver meaningful experiences for partners around the world.”
 
Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency meanwhile commented by saying “For over three decades, Wizcraft has grown through innovation, relationships and a belief in the power of storytelling.

The launch of TFA represents our commitment to the future strengthening our global presence, encouraging collaboration across industries, and opening new pathways for talent to connect with audiences in powerful ways.”

Beyond bookings and collaborations, the division also introduces a space dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of voices in entertainment.

TFA will be a platform where new talent can connect, showcase their abilities, and be discovered, encouraging fresh creativity while building bridges between rising artists and the global entertainment ecosystem.

By creating opportunities for emerging performers alongside established names, Wizcraft hopes to continue its legacy of shaping the future of entertainment. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press releaseTalent For AllWizcraft

RELATED News

How Nesamani Maran Muthu Balances Legacy and Innovation at MGM Group

New Delhi YMCA Organizes Cyclothon 3.0: 180 Riders Pedal for a Pollution-Free Environment

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

RoDTEP Rates Reduction – A Huge Shock for Exporters – Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL

Producer Prakash Patil and Director Gourav Mishra unveil PPP Production House’s ambitious five-film slate; Maya Mishra to headline two projects

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar Ties Knot With Saaniya Chandhok; Wedding Video Goes Viral

‘They Hijacked Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Sharp Dig At BJP Amid CM Post Buzz, Accuses Party Of Using Tricks To Grab Power In Bihar

VinFast Reveals Ultra-Luxury Lac Hong 800S & 900S: Chauffeur Interior, Tri-Motor Powertrains, And Premium Design, Check All Details And Launch Date

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

T20 World Cup 2026: “Wanna Go Home…” — West Indies Coach Daren Sammy Appeals to Return Home Amid Travel Chaos

KnightPips Review: Why This Multi-Asset Platform Is Earning Strong Industry Attention

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Inside a CoreProTrade.com Review: What Experienced Traders Actually Examine

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations
Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations
Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations
Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

QUICK LINKS