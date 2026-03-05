Wizcraft Launches ‘Talent For All’ Division To Power Global Talent Collaborations

Wizcraft Entertainment, one of India’s leading experiential entertainment companies, has announced the launch of Talent For All (TFA), a new business division dedicated to talent sourcing, booking, and strategic collaborations across entertainment, culture, sports, and global live experiences.

The division officially went live on the 2nd of March 2026, marking a significant milestone in Wizcraft’s continued evolution and global expansion.

Built upon decades of experience working with some of the world’s most recognised artists, creators, performers and cultural icons, Talent For All reflects Wizcraft’s long-standing philosophy that trust, respect, and meaningful relationships are the foundation of every successful collaboration.

Over the years, the company has cultivated deep industry connections across geographies and genres, an advantage that will allow TFA to deliver with credibility, discretion and creative excellence. Talent For All has been designed as an inclusive, agile platform that supports projects of every scale.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency had this to say:

“Talent has always been at the heart of our journey. With Talent For All, we are creating a platform that reflects the strength of our relationships and the spirit of collaboration that defines Wizcraft. It is about bringing people together across cultures, industries and creative boundaries and building something that will shape the next chapter of entertainment globally.”

Viraf Sarkari, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency added, “The entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and audiences today seek authenticity and connection. Talent For All allows us to extend our creative ecosystem into a focused platform that champions both established icons and emerging voices, while continuing to deliver meaningful experiences for partners around the world.”



Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency meanwhile commented by saying “For over three decades, Wizcraft has grown through innovation, relationships and a belief in the power of storytelling.

The launch of TFA represents our commitment to the future strengthening our global presence, encouraging collaboration across industries, and opening new pathways for talent to connect with audiences in powerful ways.”

Beyond bookings and collaborations, the division also introduces a space dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of voices in entertainment.

TFA will be a platform where new talent can connect, showcase their abilities, and be discovered, encouraging fresh creativity while building bridges between rising artists and the global entertainment ecosystem.

By creating opportunities for emerging performers alongside established names, Wizcraft hopes to continue its legacy of shaping the future of entertainment.