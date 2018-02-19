As per reports, the mother of the journalist, Usha Kumble (52) and daughter, Rashi (1) had been missing since the evening. Taking the cognizance of the matter, the Nagpur police soon pressed into action and nabbed the accused just a few hours after the crime took place. The investigating police officer stated that the victims had gone missing since last evening after conducting searches at several places, the two bodies were later found lying in a nullah with their bodies covered in injury marks.

In a tragic incident being reported from Maharashtra, the dead bodies of a woman and 1-year-old girl were found lying in a nala on February 17. The deceased's were later identified as the mother and a daughter of a local journalist, Ravikant Kamble, working in Nagpur. As per reports, the mother of the journalist, Usha Kumble (52) and daughter, Rashi (1) had been missing since the evening. Taking the cognizance of the matter, the Nagpur police soon pressed into action and nabbed the accused just a few hours after the crime took place.

Commenting on the tragic incident, the investigating police officer stated that the victims had gone missing since last evening after conducting searches at several places, the two bodies were later found lying in a nullah with their bodies covered in injury marks. The police offer said, “The dead bodies of Usha and Rashi were found at around 12 hours after they were killed in the Bahadura area of Nagpur. The mother of the journalist had a money lending business, where she used to lend money to the needy ones on reasonable interest rates.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne said that journalist’s mother along with her granddaughter had gone to a nearby jewellery showroom at around 5:30 PM on February 17. Later, when the son came back home he found that they were missing as their mobile phone was switched off. He later filed a police complaint. Further disclosing the matter, an investigating police officer said that a resident of Pawanputra Nagar area in Nagpur, identified as Ganesh Rambaran Shahu (26) was arrested in the matter. Reports suggest that the victims were brutally murdered by a grocery shop owner, over a dispute of Rs 7,000 that the victim had given to the accused’s mother.

During interrogation, Sahu said that he got infuriated when Usha Kamble came outside his grocery shop and started abusing. He then called them inside the house and strangulated them. The bodies were later stuffed in sacks and thrown in nullah around 3 kilometers from Kamble’s house. The police reports suggested that as the fight escalated the woman fell from the stairs and later Sahu slit her throat using a sharp weapon. Following the loud cries from the toddler, the accused also killed the child. The accused later stuffed the dead bodies in a sack and disposed them in a nullah.