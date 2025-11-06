LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

A 12-year-old Class 7 student from Sainik School, Ruksin, Arunachal Pradesh, was found dead, prompting outrage after his sister, Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia, alleged in a video that he was tortured and ragged by senior students before his death.

Arunachal Pradesh: Sister of 12-Year-Old Sainik School Student Releases Video Alleging Ragging, Torture Before Death
Arunachal Pradesh: Sister of 12-Year-Old Sainik School Student Releases Video Alleging Ragging, Torture Before Death

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: November 6, 2025 13:50:52 IST

Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

A Class 7 Sainik School student’s death sparks outrage after his sister alleges severe ragging and torture by senior students.

Arunachal Sainik School, student death, ragging allegations, Tadu Lunia, Miss Arunachal 2024, East Siang, Ruksin, abetment to suicide, juvenile custody, police investigation

Days after a Class 7 student was found dead at Sainik School, Ruksin, in East Siang district, the victim’s sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, has released a video alleging that her 12-year-old brother was tortured and bullied by senior students on the night before his death.

 

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Lunia said the school authorities had initially informed the family that the boy had died by suicide. However, after speaking to his classmates and dormitory mates, the family learned of alleged ragging and physical abuse.

 

According to Lunia, her brother’s dorm mates told the family that on the night of 31 October, eight students from Class 10 and three from Class 8 reportedly entered the Class 7 dormitory after 11 pm, when no warden or authority was present. The seniors allegedly forced all students to cover themselves with blankets except the victim, and then took him away alone to the Class 10 dormitory.

 

“Eyewitnesses said my brother was not allowed to sleep and was mentally and physically tortured for hours,” Lunia said, breaking down in the video. “Nobody knows what happened behind that closed door.”

 

She urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to stand with the family in their fight for justice, saying, “I lost my brother today — it could be anyone’s tomorrow if we don’t take the right steps now.

 

The case, initially registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), has now been upgraded to include more serious charges of abetment to suicide.

 

Eight students, all minors, were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on 4 November, and have been placed in the custody of the school’s Vice Principal for one week.

 

Police say the investigation is still underway and further evidence is being collected.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:50 PM IST
Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

Arunachal Sainik School Student Death: Sister Alleges Torture, Ragging by Seniors

QUICK LINKS