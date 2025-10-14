Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

In a major breakthrough, Guwahati Police on Sunday evening recovered ₹10.78 lakh in suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) during a special operation near Brindaban Dham, Rupnagar, under Bhangagarh Police Station.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out around 6:30 PM based on specific intelligence inputs by a small team of the city’s Operations Unit. The suspects have been identified as Ikramul Islam (28), son of Rohim Ali from Bangalmara No. 1 Miri village, and Khursed Alom (32), son of Sahidur Rahman from Mornoi village — both from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, Assam.

The duo was intercepted while travelling on a black Scooty (registration number AS 25 Z 9536). When police attempted to stop them, they reportedly tried to flee but were swiftly overpowered by the team. Upon searching their possession, officers found bundles of suspected counterfeit currency totalling ₹10,78,000.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP (Operations), assisted by DySP Barsha Das, Inspector Jugal Kishore Kalita, and SI Dulumani Talukdar. The seizure process was carried out in the presence of local witnesses and documented through the e-Sakshya app for digital evidence collection.

Police have registered a case at Bhangagarh Police Station, and the accused will be produced before a judicial court. Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace the source and network behind the fake currency racket.