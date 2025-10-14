LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia india news china
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Guwahati Police seized ₹10.78 lakh in suspected fake currency during a special operation near Brindaban Dham. Two men from Lakhimpur were arrested while trying to flee on a Scooty. The case is under investigation to trace the fake currency network.

Who Tried to Flee on a Scooty? Guwahati Police Seize ₹10.78 Lakh Fake Currency (Pc: Assam Police)
Who Tried to Flee on a Scooty? Guwahati Police Seize ₹10.78 Lakh Fake Currency (Pc: Assam Police)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 14, 2025 11:10:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

In a major breakthrough, Guwahati Police on Sunday evening recovered ₹10.78 lakh in suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) during a special operation near Brindaban Dham, Rupnagar, under Bhangagarh Police Station.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out around 6:30 PM based on specific intelligence inputs by a small team of the city’s Operations Unit. The suspects have been identified as Ikramul Islam (28), son of Rohim Ali from Bangalmara No. 1 Miri village, and Khursed Alom (32), son of Sahidur Rahman from Mornoi village — both from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, Assam.

The duo was intercepted while travelling on a black Scooty (registration number AS 25 Z 9536). When police attempted to stop them, they reportedly tried to flee but were swiftly overpowered by the team. Upon searching their possession, officers found bundles of suspected counterfeit currency totalling ₹10,78,000.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP (Operations), assisted by DySP Barsha Das, Inspector Jugal Kishore Kalita, and SI Dulumani Talukdar. The seizure process was carried out in the presence of local witnesses and documented through the e-Sakshya app for digital evidence collection.

Police have registered a case at Bhangagarh Police Station, and the accused will be produced before a judicial court. Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace the source and network behind the fake currency racket.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fake CurrencyFICNGuwahati Police

RELATED News

Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

IPS Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Sent On Leave

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Toy Train And Crown Tram Network Proposed For Auroville In Partnership With Indian Railways

Infant’s Death In Kangti Not Linked To Polio Drops, Says DMHO

LATEST NEWS

Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 650 Crore Globally On Day 12, Beats Baahubali, Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Reigns!

‘Bhai, Yeh Kab Aur Kahan Hota Hai?’: Lucknow Stunned By Super Deluxe Car Parade Featuring Porsche And Bentley In Viral Video!

World Test Championship Points Table: India Clinches 2-0 Series Sweep Over West Indies

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Why Gold And Silver Are Shining Brighter Than Ever In 2025? Prices Soar To Record Highs Amid Global Trade Tensions And US-China Conflict

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Dhanteras 2025: Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Best Time to Buy Gold & Silver

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Pakistan Issues Big Threat To Afghanistan, Suspends Ties With Taliban, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns War Could Resume…

Tata Motors Shares Trade Ex-CV Today: What Tata Motors Shareholders Need To Know About The 1:1 Share And The Demerger

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes
Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes
Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes
Assam: Two Arrested In Guwahati With ₹10.78 Lakh In Suspected Fake Currency Notes
QUICK LINKS