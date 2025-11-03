LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel

In a major stride towards accelerating the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday left for the project site by helicopter from Begumpet Airport to launch an Aerial Electromagnetic Survey, marking the first such initiative for a major irrigation project in Telangana.

CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel. (Representative Image: Telangana CMO X)
CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel. (Representative Image: Telangana CMO X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 3, 2025 17:49:30 IST

In a major stride towards accelerating the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday left for the project site by helicopter from Begumpet Airport to launch an Aerial Electromagnetic Survey, marking the first such initiative for a major irrigation project in Telangana.

Accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Chief Minister will oversee the commencement of the advanced survey operation designed to fast-track geological assessments for the SLBC tunnel.

The Chief Minister and his team will land at Mannevari Palli in Achampeta mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where they will inspect the specially equipped helicopter designated for the survey. Following the inspection, the CM will formally flag off the aerial operations at the SLBC outlet near Mannevari Palli.



In a symbolic display of commitment to the project, CM Revanth Reddy and the ministers are also scheduled to accompany the survey helicopter for a brief aerial route, allowing them to personally observe the survey mechanism and terrain from the sky.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is supervising the technologically advanced heliborne magnetic survey, which employs a high-capacity electromagnetic transmitter mounted on the aircraft. This cutting-edge system will collect geological data from up to 1,000 meters below ground level, aiding in the precise identification of shear zones, faultlines, and underground water pathways—critical parameters for safe and stable tunnel excavation.

Officials say this high-precision survey marks a watershed moment in Telangana’s irrigation engineering, enabling data-driven decision-making and reducing geological risks associated with tunnel construction. The SLBC tunnel, once completed, will play a key role in strengthening irrigation access to drought-prone regions of the state.

The initiative underscores the government’s renewed emphasis on irrigation infrastructure and innovation-driven execution. With the project picking up pace, the aerial survey is expected to streamline planning, enhance safety, and expedite field execution for one of the most ambitious water-delivery systems in Telangana.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 5:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS