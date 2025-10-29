Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Several areas in Hyderabad were left waterlogged on Wednesday after Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing with it intense rainfall and disrupting normal life in the city. The parts of Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall due to the cyclone’s impact across Telangana.

Additionally, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall. Parts of Rangareddy district also received rainfall as Cyclone Montha continued to affect weather conditions across Telangana.

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely over eastern and southern Telangana, with the showers expected to spread to nearby regions on Wednesday under the cyclone’s influence. Consequently, the weather in Hyderabad changed suddenly, bringing rain and cloudy conditions to the state capital.

Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall Near Narasapuram, Heading Towards Telangana

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati. The IMD scientist also mentioned that it will continue moving north-northwestward and enter Telangana.

Red, Orange Alert Issued in AP

In addition to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is also experiencing the impact of Cyclone Montha, with water overflowing onto the road connecting Bapatla to Suryalanka and disrupting traffic movement towards Suryalanka Beach. Bapatla RDO Gloria, MRO Saleema, and Deputy MPDO are currently inspecting the situation.

Sagar, while discussing the weather of Andhra Pradesh, indicated that a red warning has been issued for several districts, including Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur. Neighbouring districts such as Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, and West Godavari are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Hence, an orange warning has been issued for the neighbouring districts. In Rayalseema, heavy rain is expected.