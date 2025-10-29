LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Several areas in Hyderabad were left waterlogged on Wednesday after Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing with it intense rainfall and disrupting normal life in the city. The parts of Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall due to the cyclone's impact across Telangana.

Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 29, 2025 14:10:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana
Several areas in Hyderabad were left waterlogged on Wednesday after Cyclone Montha made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing with it intense rainfall and disrupting normal life in the city. The parts of Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall due to the cyclone’s impact across Telangana. 
Additionally, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar districts witnessed light to moderate rainfall. Parts of Rangareddy district also received rainfall as Cyclone Montha continued to affect weather conditions across Telangana. 

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad 

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely over eastern and southern Telangana, with the showers expected to spread to nearby regions on Wednesday under the cyclone’s influence. Consequently, the weather in Hyderabad changed suddenly, bringing rain and cloudy conditions to the state capital. 

Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall Near Narasapuram, Heading Towards Telangana 

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati. The IMD scientist also mentioned that it will continue moving north-northwestward and enter Telangana.

Red, Orange Alert Issued in AP

In addition to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is also experiencing the impact of Cyclone Montha, with water overflowing onto the road connecting Bapatla to Suryalanka and disrupting traffic movement towards Suryalanka Beach. Bapatla RDO Gloria, MRO Saleema, and Deputy MPDO are currently inspecting the situation.

Sagar, while discussing the weather of Andhra Pradesh, indicated that a red warning has been issued for several districts, including Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur. Neighbouring districts such as Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, and West Godavari are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Hence, an orange warning has been issued for the neighbouring districts. In Rayalseema, heavy rain is expected.
First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: andhra pradesh weatherCyclone MonthaimdrainfallTelangana weatherweather report

RELATED News

Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

Thane Youth Catches Traffic Cops Riding Helmetless Scooty With Broken Number Plate, Watch

Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD Issues Alert

When Will Delhi Conduct Third Cloud Seeding? Environment Minister Sirsa Shares Big Update

Lucknow Shocker: Society Members Barge Into Woman’s Flat, Assault Her, Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

What Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain?

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

Nepal Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crash-Lands In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Escapes Death, Watch Video

Will Jerome Powell’s Rate Call Make Dalal Street Dance Or Dip? Indian Investors Eye A Bullish Beat As US Fed Meets Tonight

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana
Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana
Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana
Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

QUICK LINKS