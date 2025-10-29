Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain Hits Hyderabad
Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall Near Narasapuram, Heading Towards Telangana
Red, Orange Alert Issued in AP
In addition to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is also experiencing the impact of Cyclone Montha, with water overflowing onto the road connecting Bapatla to Suryalanka and disrupting traffic movement towards Suryalanka Beach. Bapatla RDO Gloria, MRO Saleema, and Deputy MPDO are currently inspecting the situation.
