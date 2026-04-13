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Home > Regionals News > Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

Four college students in Bengaluru kidnapped their classmate using a fake gun and demanded Rs 50,000 ransom, but were caught after the victim’s friends alerted police.

Shocking Kidnapping in Bengaluru Over Lavish Lifestyle Dreams (Image: X)
Shocking Kidnapping in Bengaluru Over Lavish Lifestyle Dreams (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 13, 2026 19:04:07 IST

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Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

An horrific kidnapping incident has taken place in Bengaluru, involving a group of four students who allegedly abducted their fellow student with the use of an imitation firearm to finance their extravagant lifestyle. The incident has raised serious concerns about how far some young people will go For fast cash.

A total of four students from Jain University have been accused of kidnapping the victim Mohanty, who is from Orissa. All four students are from different states, including: Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Karnataka. According to police, the four students planned and executed the abduction of their fellow student.

Bengaluru kidnapping: How the Students Lured and Kidnapped Their Classmate

Law enforcement investigators reported that the four students lured Mohanty from his dormitory under false pretenses; upon leaving his dormitory he was placed into a vehicle and transported to one of the student’s housing. To intimidate their victim, the perpetrators produced an imitation metallic pistol, creating a legitimate intimidation factor.

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Once the victim was being held captive, the suspects contacted Mohanty’s peers and demanded a ransom of Five-thousand Rupees. Initially, Mohanty’s peers complied and transferred ten thousand Rupees; however once they began to receive inconsistent responses from the suspects, they quickly contacted law enforcement authorities for assistance.

Ransom Demand and Friends Alert Police

The police acted quickly after the kidnapping of Mohanty. They used mobile location tracking to locate the suspects and found Mohanty before any more injuries occurred and four suspects were arrested.

During the arrest, police recovered key evidence linked to the crime, such as the fake metal gun, a knife and the car that was used during the kidnapping. The evidence also supported how the kidnapping occurred, and strengthened the case against the suspects in court.

The investigation uncovered that it is not the first time the four suspects had committed a crime, The police believe that they are repeat offenders who commit crimes in a gang formation by threatening other college students.

Police Action, Rescue Operation and Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Mohammad Sujeetha M.S. provided key information regarding the investigation. Initially, it was believed that the suspects were unknown individuals and kidnapped the victim randomly; it was discovered that they were college classmates and had been attending the same school prior to the kidnapping occurring.

According to the DCP, there was someone behind the kidnapping trying to lure the victim away from a location they had taken him to. The police received a call from the victim during the time between 8:30 to 8:45 p.m., and he was rescued from his captors around 12:30 a.m. or 1:00 a.m. the next morning.

Investigation Reveals Gang Activity and Past Threats

The police will continue to look into the other victims, if any, of the individuals involved with the hostage situation. In addition to looking into the kidnapping, the police will also investigate the possibility that one or more of the suspects may have committed similar offensive acts in the past, as there is currently no evidence of their other offenses.

This case seems to have been generated from greed, as it demonstrates how young people wanting to lead a lifestyle considered more “luxurious” can cause them to commit very serious crimes against one another.

Also Read: HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused    

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Tags: bangaloreBengaluru kidnappingstudent abduction

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Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
Fake Gun, Real Crime: Four College Students In Bengaluru Abduct Classmate, Ransom Rs 50,000 To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

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