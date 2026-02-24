Greater Noida Horror: Man Shot Dead Outside Home By 3 Assailants Over Old Enmity, Chilling Incident Captured On CCTV | WATCH

Noida: A young man was shot dead outside his home in Greater Noida in a broad daylight attack that was captured on CCTV, police said. The incident occurred under the Ecotech-1 police station limits, sending shockwaves through the residential neighbourhood.

The victim, identified as Nitin, suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

Noida Daylight Shooting Caught On Camera

CCTV footage shows a quiet lane with children playing outside moments before the attack. Nitin is seen walking down the road when three armed men enter the lane and approach him with weapons drawn.

A man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his home in Greater Noida, UP. CCTV footage 👇 pic.twitter.com/hLUk7sOtqk — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 24, 2026

Within seconds, the assailants open fire at close range. As gunshots ring out, children are seen running for safety, while a woman standing near a house gate screams in panic. Nitin collapses on the road as the attackers flee the scene.

The entire sequence unfolded in full public view, leaving residents stunned.

Old Rivalry Suspected

Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said preliminary findings suggest the killing was linked to an ongoing personal dispute.

According to police, Nitin had a rivalry with certain villagers. The main accused, identified as Sachin, along with his associates, allegedly planned and executed the attack.

Two suspects have been detained for questioning. Police have increased deployment in the village to prevent further tension.

Noida Murder Case: Probe Underway, Raids Launched

A case has been registered, and multiple teams are conducting raids to trace the remaining accused. Authorities said efforts are underway to piece together the full sequence of events and determine the role of each suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

