LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump bhupendra-patel India cricket news sonakshi sinha akash us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM’s cabinet expansion swearing-in will be on October 17 at Mahatma Mandir. Earlier, CM rang NSE bell for Surat’s Rs 200-cr Green Bond, highlighting citizen participation, green growth, mobility, and Gujarat’s roadmap for sustainable development by 2047.

Gujarat CM’s cabinet expansion swearing-in will be on Oct 17 at Mahatma Mandir. (Photo: ANI)
Gujarat CM’s cabinet expansion swearing-in will be on Oct 17 at Mahatma Mandir. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 16, 2025 18:02:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

On Friday, October 17, at 11:30 AM the swearing-in ceremony for the designated ministers in the expansion of Gujarat Chief Minister’s cabinet will be held. This will be taking place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, as per a release.

In the event, Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers, included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the CM had performed the bell-ringing ceremony at the Mumbai National Stock Exchange for marking the listing of Surat Municipal Corporation’s Municipal Green Bond, in the presence of Mayor Daxesh Mavani.

 The Chief Minister, on this occasion also said that through the issuance of green municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore, Surat Municipal Corporation has involved citizens as partners in green and sustainable development. The oversubscription of Surat’s Green Bond by eight times reflects investors’ enthusiasm for investing in green bonds.

Special focus on green growth and green mobility

The farsighted planning of Surat Municipal Corporation will further increase the city’s development.  He also mentioned that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2070, the state government has placed special emphasis on green growth and green mobility. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has maintained a commendable balance between ecology and economy.

Chief Minister has added that the Prime Minister has resolved to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. To achieve this vision, Gujarat has initiated multiple developmental dimensions, including the roadmap of ‘Viksit Gujarat @2047’. 

Under India’s G20 presidency, with the message of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, member countries have also prioritised the Prime Minister’s vision of sustainable development and green growth.

Prime Minister has always been a strong proponent of public participation. Both the central and state governments have been committed to making governance effective with a focus on public welfare. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Air India Crash: Pilot’s Father Urges Supreme Court For Independent, Court-Monitored Probe

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bhupendra-patelGujarat CabinetGujarat Cabinet Ministershome-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

YSRCP Appeals To Prime Minister Modi To Stop Privatization Of Government Medical Colleges

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

Agra Shocker: Teacher Gave Student Phone, Sent Her Obscene Photos, Videos

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

LATEST NEWS

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe In Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

From Africa to Ahmedabad: 14-year-old girl stands tall again after robotic spine surgery at Stavya Spine Hospital

Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

Dhanteras 2025: What to Buy and What to Avoid According to Astrology

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In High-Intensity Training Session Ahead Of Perth ODI Against Australia, Video Goes Viral

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS AI INVESTMENT BOOM EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE BETWEEN 0.1% AND 0.8% TO GLOBAL GROWTH

TSMC raises revenue forecast on bullish outlook for AI megatrend

'Mr. Scorsese' on Apple TV+: Behind-the-scenes reel of famed director

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel
QUICK LINKS