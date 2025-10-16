Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

On Friday, October 17, at 11:30 AM the swearing-in ceremony for the designated ministers in the expansion of Gujarat Chief Minister’s cabinet will be held. This will be taking place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, as per a release.

In the event, Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers, included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the CM had performed the bell-ringing ceremony at the Mumbai National Stock Exchange for marking the listing of Surat Municipal Corporation’s Municipal Green Bond, in the presence of Mayor Daxesh Mavani.

The Chief Minister, on this occasion also said that through the issuance of green municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore, Surat Municipal Corporation has involved citizens as partners in green and sustainable development. The oversubscription of Surat’s Green Bond by eight times reflects investors’ enthusiasm for investing in green bonds.

Special focus on green growth and green mobility

The farsighted planning of Surat Municipal Corporation will further increase the city’s development. He also mentioned that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2070, the state government has placed special emphasis on green growth and green mobility. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has maintained a commendable balance between ecology and economy.

Chief Minister has added that the Prime Minister has resolved to build Viksit Bharat by 2047. To achieve this vision, Gujarat has initiated multiple developmental dimensions, including the roadmap of ‘Viksit Gujarat @2047’.

Under India’s G20 presidency, with the message of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, member countries have also prioritised the Prime Minister’s vision of sustainable development and green growth.

Prime Minister has always been a strong proponent of public participation. Both the central and state governments have been committed to making governance effective with a focus on public welfare.

(With ANI Inputs)

