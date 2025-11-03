High-Drama At Bijnor Wedding: Huge Fight Between Groom, Bride’s Sides Over Fried Chicken

In a bizarre incident that has taken the internet by storm, a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district descended into chaos after a dispute over chicken fry escalated into a full-blown physical clash between the bride’s and groom’s families.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble began when members from the groom’s side alleged they were served too little chicken fry. They complained that the portions were insufficient and that the serving staff was not treating them properly.

In an attempt to calm the situation, the bride’s family provided additional servings. However, instead of resolving the matter, the groom’s side raised another objection, this time accusing the servers of being “impolite.”

बिजनौर में शादी में चिकन फ्राई को लेकर बारातियों में भिड़ंत! मैरिज हॉल में जमकर हुई मारपीट, कई लोग घायल pic.twitter.com/YZW1nx5irk — news for you (@newsforyou36351) November 3, 2025







Tempers flared quickly, and what started as a minor disagreement soon turned into a heated brawl. A video of the wedding turned battlefield went viral on social media, showing guests from both sides punching, shoving, and hitting one another while others attempted to pull them apart.

The chaos forced the nikah ceremony to be halted not once, but three times.

With tensions escalating and the situation slipping out of control, police were called to the venue. Officers intervened and eventually restored order, allowing the wedding rituals to be completed under police supervision.

As many as 15 people were injured in the clashes and later admitted to a hospital. All are reported to be recovering.

Locals expressed shock over the incident, calling it an example of unnecessary ego and overreaction.

What should have been a celebration of love turned into a scene of chaos — all over a plate of chicken fry.

