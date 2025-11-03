LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Puke Trick Theft: Who Knew Vomit Could Be a Crime Tool? Lucknow's All-Women Robbery Gang Did

Puke Trick Theft: Who Knew Vomit Could Be a Crime Tool? Lucknow’s All-Women Robbery Gang Did

Lucknow Police busted a six-member all-women gang that used fake vomiting in autos and e-rickshaws to distract female passengers and snatch their gold jewellery. The women pretended to puke, created panic, stole chains, and escaped at the next stop.

Three women in a cozy café share a relaxed conversation over coffee and laughter. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 3, 2025 12:04:12 IST

Puke Trick Theft: Who Knew Vomit Could Be a Crime Tool? Lucknow’s All-Women Robbery Gang Did

In a shocking case that has left Lucknow Police and commuters stunned, a six-member all-women gang used fake vomiting to rob fellow passengers travelling in autos, e-rickshaws and buses. Their bizarre method of creating panic and disgust inside public transport helped them snatch gold chains and mangalsutras without drawing attention.

The Puke Trap: How the Gang Operated

According to the police, the women targeted female passengers travelling alone. They worked in perfect coordination, often sitting close to the victim and initiating friendly conversation to gain trust. Mid-way through the journey, one of them suddenly pretended to feel nauseous and began “vomiting” into a dupatta or polythene bag. The act was so dramatic and disgusting that co-passengers instinctively looked away, moved aside, or offered help.

Using that distraction, another member silently unhooked the victim’s jewellery and discreetly passed it to another woman who concealed it in her clothes. The gang then hurriedly got down at the next stop, feigning embarrassment and sickness, leaving the victim unaware that her jewellery had vanished.

First Case: Mangalsutra Stolen During Auto Ride

The gang’s first known theft was reported on October 27. Kiran, a resident of Vibhav Khand, was on her way to Patrakarpuram when two women and a girl boarded the auto at Kathauta Crossing. Between Hanuman Mandir and Virat Crossing, the women enacted the vomiting drama and stole her mangalsutra. Kiran only realised the theft after reaching her destination and immediately filed a complaint at Gomtinagar Police Station.

Second Strike: Gold Chain Snatched as Victim Turned Away in Disgust

Two days later, on October 29, Nisha Verma of Viram Khand became the gang’s next target. She was travelling in an e-rickshaw from Chinhat to Husadia Crossing when the girl sitting beside her pretended to vomit. As Nisha turned away, her gold chain was snatched. The e-rickshaw driver sped off instantly, leading police to suspect that he was working with the gang.

Arrested Near Virat Crossing After CCTV Leads

Acting on CCTV footage and local intelligence, a team from Gomtinagar Police Station traced the women and arrested them near Virat Crossing. The arrested members have been identified as Jyoti, Mala, Archana and Neetu all from Chandauli along with Lakshmi from Mau and Vandana from Ghazipur.

Police seized three gold chains, a gold locket threaded in a black pearl necklace and ₹13,000 in cash from their possession. Officers said the gang may have been involved in similar thefts not just in Lucknow, but also in Mau and Chandauli.

Police Probe Wider Network Behind Thefts

DCP East Shashank Singh said the women operated like a professional gang and may be linked to a larger network active across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. The police are now interrogating them to trace other members and identify more victims.

The unusual crime has triggered safety concerns among public transport users, with police urging passengers to stay alert and immediately report suspicious behaviour.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS