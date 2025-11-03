LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

At least 20 people were killed and 18 injured after a gravel-laden tipper truck collided with a TSRTC bus near Chevella in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday. The truck overturned, spilling gravel onto the bus, trapping passengers. Rescue operations are underway.

20 people were killed and 18 injured after a gravel-laden tipper truck collided with a TSRTC bus.
20 people were killed and 18 injured after a gravel-laden tipper truck collided with a TSRTC bus.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 3, 2025 09:21:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

At least 20 people were killed and 18 others injured after a tipper truck collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in Ranga Reddy district on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Chevella when the tipper lorry rammed into the public transport bus at high speed.

The impact was so severe that the truck overturned, causing gravel to spill directly onto the bus, trapping several passengers inside, according to initial reports from PTI.

(This is a breaking story…more details will be updated.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chevella accidentRanga Reddy crashTelangana bus accidentTelangana news

RELATED News

Bomb Threat At Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Averted After LTTE-ISI Blast Warning Email

9 Devotees Killed In Stampede At Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh

Mumbai Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain, Cooler Temperature As Arabian Sea Depression Intensifies

Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Declare ‘Extreme Poverty-Free’, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chandrababu Naidu Turned Calamity Into Publicity Event, Abandoned Farmers, Says Kanna Babu

LATEST NEWS

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella
Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella
Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella
Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

QUICK LINKS