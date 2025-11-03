Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

At least 20 people were killed and 18 others injured after a tipper truck collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in Ranga Reddy district on Monday, officials said.
The accident occurred near Chevella when the tipper lorry rammed into the public transport bus at high speed.
The impact was so severe that the truck overturned, causing gravel to spill directly onto the bus, trapping several passengers inside, according to initial reports from PTI.
(This is a breaking story…more details will be updated.)
