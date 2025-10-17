Indian Army Camp Attacked By Terrorists In Assam, Three Soldiers Injured

Three soldiers of an Indian Army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district sustained injuries in a suspected terrorist attack that happened in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Army, unidentified terrorists opened fire on the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle around midnight.

“The troops on duty responded immediately and effectively, taking due caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the close vicinity,” the statement said.

The Army said its prompt retaliation forced the attackers to flee after carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons.

Officials confirmed that no major injuries were sustained, except for minor abrasions suffered by three personnel. “The area has been sanitized, and joint searches in coordination with police are being carried out,” the statement added.

Preliminary inputs suggest that the proscribed militant outfits United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) may have been involved in the attack, though this has not been officially confirmed by the Army or the police.

A truck suspected to have been used by the attackers was later found abandoned in the Tengapani area across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Joint teams of the Army and Assam Police have since launched extensive search and combing operations in Kakopathar, adjoining Tinsukia, and bordering regions of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

