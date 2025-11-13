Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: In a display of police efficiency, Kakinada Police have successfully solved a high-value gold theft case, recovering 624 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately ₹60 lakh.

Three accused have been arrested in connection with the case, according to Andhra Pradesh Police officials. The incident came to light when a complaint was filed regarding the theft of gold ornaments. Acting swiftly on specific leads, the Kakinada Police launched an investigation that involved tracking down the accused and locating the stolen property. Their timely intervention led to the complete recovery of the gold, restoring confidence among the victims and residents.

The operation was lauded by DGP Shri Harish Kumar Gupta, IPS, who praised the Kakinada Police team for their “exceptional work in recovering the stolen gold and upholding public trust.”

The police team’s efforts not only ensured that the perpetrators were apprehended but also highlighted the department’s commitment to prompt and effective law enforcement.

A senior officer said, “Our team worked around the clock, using both traditional investigative methods and modern surveillance techniques to ensure the stolen gold was traced and recovered. This case underscores our dedication to protecting citizens’ property and delivering justice efficiently.”

The recovered gold, valued at approximately ₹60 lakh, comprised a mix of necklaces, bangles, rings, and other ornaments, all of which were returned to the rightful owners. The arrested individuals are being interrogated to determine if they were part of a larger criminal network involved in gold and jewellery thefts across the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, while assuring the public that law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining law and order and protecting public property. This successful operation has been widely appreciated on social media, with residents praising the prompt response and effective investigation by the Kakinada Police.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)