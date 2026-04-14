Kerala Heat Wave Alert: With Mercury Touching 40°C, Authorities Issue Safety Guidelines, Warn Of Fire Risks And Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat wave in Kerala: Temperature soaring, provides “dangerous” warning to citizens, officials say. Heat wave has struck Kerala as the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority as well as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued urgent warnings over the situation. According to the officials, temperature is increasing in many districts of the state and many are in for above normal temperatures in the next few days. The IMD has reiterated that the heat wave warning is in effect from 14th April till Saturday, as a short-term heat wave develops. The officials say the combination of heat and humidity is likely to aggravate the discomfort and the risk of heat-related diseases in the public.

How bad is the temperature increase in districts?

The heat intensity may vary across districts but in general is unusually high:

In Palakkad, the temperature is expected to reach 40°C, the highest in the state.

In Kollam, temperatures may rise to 38°C.

In Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, it is expected to reach 37°C.

In Thiruvananthapuram, it is expected to reach around 36°C.

In many parts, the temperature is expected to be 2-3°C above normal, and so the heatwave will feel more intense. The officials have advised that even though the temperature may not be that high on the surface, due to the high humidity, conditions in lowland areas may feel hotter.

Why should the authorities be worried about health risks?

The KSDMA has emphasised the increasing risk of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration. Staring in the heat for long periods of time can be dangerous in particular to the more vulnerable.

The warning advises people to stay out of direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, when temperatures and ultraviolet radiation levels are at their highest. Officials say the UV index is usually at its highest between 10 am and 3 pm, which also raises the risk of skin and eye damage.

Those working outdoors such as delivery workers, farmers and construction workers are at greater risk, and should take extra precautions by wearing protective clothing and taking regular breaks.

What should the public do?

Authorities have issued a number of safety measures to reduce the risk of health problems:

Drink plenty of clean water even if not thirsty

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks at daytime

Wear loose, white or light-coloured cotton clothes

Carry umbrella, hat, sunglasses and proper shoes when outside

Eat more fruits, vegetables and take oral rehydration solutions (ORS)

Travellers should keep water handy and take frequent breaks labourers and street vendors to postpone work until cooler times

What provisions are there for schools and workplaces?

Special directives have been given to schools to guard the safety of their students. Schools should provide drinking water to students and have adequate ventilation in classrooms and exam halls. Outdoor activities including assemblies should be avoided during the hottest hours of the day.

It has been asked of local bodies and anganwadi workers to avoid exposing children to the scorching heat. Employers, particularly those who have outdoor workers, should provide them rest breaks and arrange for adequate drinking water and other safety measures.

Is the risk of fires and environmental dangers also increasing?

Yes, the advisory indicates an increased risk of fires due to the heat. Markets, buildings and waste dumping yards are at risk. Fire audits and measures should be taken in vulnerable zones.

There is also an increased risk of forest fires. Residents near forest areas and tourists should remain vigilant and comply with instructions given by forest authorities.

How about animals and water?

KSDMA has also emphasised that under this heat wave, animals too need to be protected. Pets and farm animals should not be left exposed to direct sunlight and in parked cars, and proper water should be provided.

The advisory also points out that water conservation and rainwater harvesting need to be promoted to prevent shortages as temperatures climb even higher.

How looks the big picture?

Kerala is experiencing a brief but intense heat wave. Palakkad is the high spot and most districts have recorded temperatures above 37°C. The heat and humidity will combine to cause health risks and discomfort. Officials have urged people to take the situation seriously, follow safety measures and be extra cautious, especially during the middle of the day, to prevent heat-related emergencies.

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