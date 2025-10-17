LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Love, Lies And Loot: How UP’s ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Kajal Duped Many

UP’s “Looteri Dulhan” Kajal duped wealthy grooms in a family-run scam, vanishing with valuables. Caught in Gurugram, she left over ten victims shocked. A similar August case in Nagpur involved Samira Fatima marrying men to extort money.

UP’s “Looteri Dulhan” Kajal duped wealthy grooms in a family-run scam (Photo: India News)
UP’s “Looteri Dulhan” Kajal duped wealthy grooms in a family-run scam (Photo: India News)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 17, 2025 16:29:09 IST

Scams in India are getting bolder by the day, and the story of Kajal, popularly known as the “Looteri Dulhan” of Mathura, has stunned everybody. Kajal is said to have made marriages into profitable business ventures at the cost of a string of cheated grooms and lost jewelry.

How the Scam Worked

She did not act alone, as per police reports. Her parents, Bhag Singh and Saroj Devi, are estimated to have run the family-style scam, which went by the name “Shaadi, Loot, Repeat.” Bhag Singh is said to have fleeced families of up to ₹11 lakh before commissioning Kajal and her sister Tamanna for temporary “wedding appearances.”

The racket was complex: Kajal wed rich bachelors, spent some time, and vanished with money, leaving families distraught. Her beauty and assertive nature allegedly earned the confidence of potential victims within a short period, allowing the fraud to last for months.

The saga reached its peak when police arrested Kajal in Gurugram. The officers said she seemed particularly relaxed during the arrest. Investigators believe that at least more than ten men have been victims of her deception.

Social media has since christened her the “Looteri Dulhan of Instagram dreams,” making her tale go viral. However, the case itself is a stark reminder of how social status, greed, and love can mix with catastrophic outcomes. 

Similar Case in August

Another such scam surfaced in Nagpur during August 2025, when police arrested Samira Fatima, who was accused of marrying eight men and cheating them out of money. Samira had reportedly used social media to lure married men into a relationship, saying she was divorced and accepting of living as a second wife.

After marriage, she allegedly threatened the men with a lawsuit to extort money. Police added that Samira was evading law enforcement for more than a year and was finally apprehended in a tea stall in Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Based on complaints lodged, Samira’s cons have been ongoing since 2010, and victims lost nearly ₹50 lakh collectively. Court procedures are ongoing, and police are still trying to investigate the extent of her racket.

Both cases point to the growing incidence of love scams in India, in which criminals use emotions, trust, and social media to commit fraud. Authorities request individuals to exercise caution and verify personal and matrimonial relationships online so as not to become victims of such mischievous schemes.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:29 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS