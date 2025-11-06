Instagram Chat Turns Nightmare: Class 7 Girl Kidnapped And Gang-Raped In Lucknow Hotel, 2 Held, Hunt On For Key Accused

LIVE TV
A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly confined in a hotel room and gang-raped for two days after she went to meet a man she had been interacting with on Instagram. Police have arrested two accused, while the main accused remains at large.

A Class 7 student in Lucknow was allegedly confined in a hotel room and gang-raped for two days after she went to meet a man she had been interacting with on Instagram. Police have arrested two accused, while the main accused remains at large, according to a report by NDTV.

Details of The Accused

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the minor had been chatting with a man identified as Vimal Yadav on Instagram, and the two had also spoken over the phone. On November 2, Vimal asked her to meet him. When she reached the designated location, she found Vimal along with two of his friends, Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla, in a Scorpio SUV. Vimal convinced her to get into the vehicle for a short drive. The trio drove the girl to the IIM road and checked into a hotel room.

The accused, according to the complaint, took away the girl’s phone. Reports mention that she was confined to the hotel room and was raped by turns. Two days after the incident, the accused dropped the girl off near her home and fled from the spot. 

Victim Threatened By Accused 

The mother of the girl opened up about the minor’s mental health, saying that she was traumatised. Her mother said that the minor broke down when asked about where she was. The victim revealed to their mother that the accused had hit her when she resisted the sexual assault. He had also threatened the victim of circulating videos of the assault, the girl’s mother said in the complaint.

Police Investigation Underway

As Piyush and Shubham have been taken into custody, the Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are looking for the main accused.

Police revealed that the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Sarojini Nagar police station yesterday. “We have registered a complaint under relevant sections and taken two accused, Piyush and Shubham, into custody. Further action is being taken,” a police statement said.

QUICK LINKS