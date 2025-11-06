Spy Camera Found In Tamil Nadu Women’s Hostel Bathroom, Two Arrested

A woman and her male friend from Bengaluru has been recently arrested on a charge of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom of women’s hostel in Nagamangalam in Hosur, police said on Thursday.

Police said a 22-year-old woman, Neelukumari Gupta from Odisha, was arrested along with her male friend Santhosh (25) from Bengaluru for allegedly planting the camera. The device was reportedly installed on November 2 in a bathroom used by women from northern states, where Neelukumari also stayed.

Investigation And Arrests

According to Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Neelukumari had acted on the instructions of Santhosh. A police team from Udanapalli arrested him on November 5 from Bengaluru. Authorities are now probing whether the duo had other motives or shared the footage elsewhere.

The hostel, an 11-floor structure with eight blocks, accommodates over 6,000 women employees of Tata Electronics. Following the discovery, Hosur Additional Collector Aakriti Sethi and the SP visited the premises, met with agitated employees, and assured them of strict security measures.

As the incident sparked panic, police also had to calm anxious parents who rushed to the hostel. A team of women police officers has been deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the building to check for any other hidden devices.

ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Government Engineer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 9 Boys At School Hostel