Odisha Shocker: Government Engineer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 9 Boys At School Hostel

Odisha Police have arrested a government engineer for allegedly sexually assaulting nine minor boys at a school hostel in Mayurbhanj district. The accused, identified as Prashant Senapati, a block assistant engineer, was taken into custody after the victims reported the abuse to their headmistress.

The alleged assaults occurred earlier this week in Bhanjabhumi Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Harishchandrapur village. According to police, Senapati had gone to the school around 9 am under the pretext of inspecting construction work. He then called the hostel students one by one to an under-construction building and later came back in the evening and took the same boys to an unfinished toilet block. It is there that he touched them inappropriately and threatened them to remain silent.

The matter came to light the next morning when all nine boys confided in their headmistress, Sebati Mohanta. “He came to the hostel during the day and asked the boys a few questions. But in the evening, he called them to a dark place and misbehaved with them. We have filed a complaint and demand strict action,” said Mohanta.

After the complaint was filed, police took Senapati into custody for questioning and then arrested him. Later, a local court rejected his bail plea, following which he was sent to judicial custody. Police investigation is underway.

The incident raised concerns about child safety in school hostels and the conduct of government officials entrusted with public responsibility. Authorities have assured stringent action against the accused.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Doctor Murder Case: Man Sent ‘I Killed My Wife For You’ Message To Several Women After Killing His Wife