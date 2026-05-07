LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Florentina Holzinger bjp Christian village droupadi murmu Child Porn Scandal YES Bank Q4 Results Galgotias University elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

A disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has shocked residents after a 75-year-old man was arrested for keeping his daughter’s body inside their home for nearly four months following her death. Police identified the accused as Udaybhanu Vishwas, a resident of the Sadar Bazar area.

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter's Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested (Via X)
Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter's Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Meerut: A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has left locals stunned after a 75-year-old man was arrested for keeping his daughter’s body inside their house for nearly four months after her death. The accused, identified as Udaybhanu Vishwas, a resident of the Sadar Bazar police station area, allegedly did not perform the last rites of his 35-year-old daughter Priyanka after she died due to illness on December 1, 2025. Instead, police said, he locked her body inside a room of the house where he continued living for months.

Neighbours Alert Police After Foul Smell

The disturbing case came to light after neighbours repeatedly complained about a strong foul smell coming from the house. According to reports, locals had grown suspicious after not seeing Priyanka for a long time and noticing an unusual odour around the property.

Acting on the complaints, police raided the house in April and made a horrifying discovery. Priyanka’s body had decomposed to such an extent that only a skeleton was found lying on the bed inside the locked room.

You Might Be Interested In

Officials later completed legal formalities and sent the remains for postmortem examination.

Father Allegedly Used Perfume To Hide Smell

Investigators revealed that the accused allegedly sprayed perfume and room fresheners inside the house in an attempt to suppress the smell coming from the decomposed body.

The incident has shocked residents of the area, many of whom said they had no idea about the extent of the situation unfolding inside the home. Police officials said the accused appeared mentally disturbed during questioning, though a detailed medical examination may be conducted as part of the investigation.

Who Was Priyanka?

According to reports, Priyanka Vishwas was a teacher and had been suffering from illness before her death in December last year. Police believe she died of natural causes, though the final postmortem report is awaited.

Family members reportedly had limited contact with neighbours, and the father-daughter duo largely kept to themselves, which delayed suspicion initially.

Police Arrest Accused Father

After completing preliminary investigation procedures, police formally arrested Udaybhanu Vishwas on Wednesday on charges related to concealing the death and failing to inform authorities.

Officials are now investigating why the body was hidden for months and whether the accused received any outside help during the period.

The chilling case has triggered widespread discussion online, with many social media users expressing shock over the incident and questioning how the situation remained unnoticed for so long.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: father kept dead body at homehow did Meerut teacher dieMeerut dead body caseMeerut horror casePriyanka Biswas deathUP shocking news

RELATED News

Viral Video: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead | WATCH

Who Killed Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath? Austrian-Made Weapon, Block Pistol Angle Emerges

Viral Video: Naked Performer Replaces Church Bell Clapper At Venice Biennale, Bold Nude Performance Breaks Internet | Watch

Why Did Himanta Biswa Sarma Resign After BJP’s Big Win? Assam CM Hands Letter To Governor

Shocking Video: Woman Jumps Out Of A Moving Taxi In Malaysia After Driver’s Creepy Look Sparks Panic On A Busy Road Scene, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

Who Is Arnob Roy? Tejas Networks Share Price Jumps 16% After New CEO Appointment Sparks Investor Surge

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

JAC 12th Result 2026 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Inter Toppers, Pass Percentage, District-Wise Trends and Steps to Download Scorecard Online

Who Is Britto Lorence? India Biotechnology Engineer Masturbates Next To Mother And Her Baby On Dubai-UK Emirates Flight

Shillong Teer Result Today – Fast Updates and Accurate Results

Same Team, More Locations: What Boxman’s New Chapter Means for Kiwi Customers

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested
Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested
Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested
Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

QUICK LINKS