Meerut Horror: Man Lives With Daughter’s Skeleton For 4 Months, Uses Perfume To Hide Smell; Arrested

Meerut: A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has left locals stunned after a 75-year-old man was arrested for keeping his daughter’s body inside their house for nearly four months after her death. The accused, identified as Udaybhanu Vishwas, a resident of the Sadar Bazar police station area, allegedly did not perform the last rites of his 35-year-old daughter Priyanka after she died due to illness on December 1, 2025. Instead, police said, he locked her body inside a room of the house where he continued living for months.

Neighbours Alert Police After Foul Smell

The disturbing case came to light after neighbours repeatedly complained about a strong foul smell coming from the house. According to reports, locals had grown suspicious after not seeing Priyanka for a long time and noticing an unusual odour around the property.

Acting on the complaints, police raided the house in April and made a horrifying discovery. Priyanka’s body had decomposed to such an extent that only a skeleton was found lying on the bed inside the locked room.

Officials later completed legal formalities and sent the remains for postmortem examination.

Father Allegedly Used Perfume To Hide Smell

Investigators revealed that the accused allegedly sprayed perfume and room fresheners inside the house in an attempt to suppress the smell coming from the decomposed body.

The incident has shocked residents of the area, many of whom said they had no idea about the extent of the situation unfolding inside the home. Police officials said the accused appeared mentally disturbed during questioning, though a detailed medical examination may be conducted as part of the investigation.

Who Was Priyanka?

According to reports, Priyanka Vishwas was a teacher and had been suffering from illness before her death in December last year. Police believe she died of natural causes, though the final postmortem report is awaited.

Family members reportedly had limited contact with neighbours, and the father-daughter duo largely kept to themselves, which delayed suspicion initially.

Police Arrest Accused Father

After completing preliminary investigation procedures, police formally arrested Udaybhanu Vishwas on Wednesday on charges related to concealing the death and failing to inform authorities.

Officials are now investigating why the body was hidden for months and whether the accused received any outside help during the period.

The chilling case has triggered widespread discussion online, with many social media users expressing shock over the incident and questioning how the situation remained unnoticed for so long.

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