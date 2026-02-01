LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir bandar abbas ajit-pawar AI Chatbot DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has quit the Congress party, just a month after being suspended. She launched a sharp attack on the Punjab Congress leadership, calling the state unit chief “incapable” and “corrupt.” Her exit has exposed deep internal rifts in the party ahead of crucial elections.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress (Image: ANI)
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 00:08:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Navjot Kaur Sidhu who is a senior Congress leader in Punjab, has quit the Indian National Congress party on January 31, 2026. She left the party just a month after she was suspended from its primary membership. Her decision has created waves in Punjab politics and added to ongoing turmoil within the Congress in the state.

You Might Be Interested In

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The suspension came after she made a controversial remark about alleged money politics in the party. She had said that in Punjab, “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister,” referring to internal deals for the top post. This statement sparked a big political fight.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Sharp Attack on Punjab Congress Chief

According to reports, on Saturday, she said in a statement that her time with the party was over. She hit out strongly at the Punjab Congress unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She called him “the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever.” She added that he had “sold the party for petty gains” and had worked with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to hurt Congress.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s exact words were harsh. She wrote that Warring “saved himself from jail by co-partnering with the CM to destroy Congress.” She also accused him of damaging the party’s organisation and leadership in Punjab.

Deepening Crisis in Punjab Congress

Reports say that Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s exit is more than just a resignation. It has reflected deep internal conflict within the Punjab Congress. Her suspension had already exposed divisions and anger among some leaders about how the party is run. She had earlier accused the state leadership of splitting the party into pieces and favouring certain politicians unfairly.

Before quitting, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had also made several public attacks on party leadership. According to reports, she said she would not “stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president.” She asked why senior leaders had not resigned over poor performance and decisions.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Political Impact Ahead of Elections

The row began in early December 2025 after her money-comment went viral and drew criticism from inside the party. The Congress took the serious step of suspending Navjot Kaur Sidhu, which showed the extent of the disagreement. Some leaders even served her legal notice for allegedly making defamatory remarks against them, saying her claims were false and harmful.

Her quitting comes at a time when the Congress is trying to reorganise itself in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. This sudden departure adds pressure on the party and raises questions about unity and leadership, especially as rival parties watch closely and attack the situation.

Also Read: Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: congresshome-hero-pos-6Navjot Kaur Sidhupunjab

RELATED News

Joke Turns Tragic: 23-Year-Old Lucknow Model Hangs From Ceiling, Commits Suicide After Husband Mokingly Calls Her ‘Monkey’

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Who Is Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Father? Everything To Know About Veeram Nath, The Viral Bedroom MMS And Death Controversy

Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour’s Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

LATEST NEWS

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Hollywood Did Not See This Coming: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong In US As UK Audiences Stay Away

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

Nuclear Power Play: Russia Invites India To Join MBIR, World’s Most Powerful Research Reactor ‘Built To Lead For Decades’

Vijay’s ‘Jananayagan’ Release Date Out? After CBFC Row, Thalapathy’s Farewell Film Likely To Hit Theatres Between Feb 12–26

Who Was Grady Demond Wilson? ‘Sanford And Son’ Star, Sitcom Icon Passes Away At 79- A Look At His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

‘Hands On Stomach, Staring Eyes’: Ex-Prince Andrew Dogged Again As Epstein Files Show Him Kneeling Over Woman In Disturbing Photos

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?
‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?
‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?
‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

QUICK LINKS