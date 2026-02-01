‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

Navjot Kaur Sidhu who is a senior Congress leader in Punjab, has quit the Indian National Congress party on January 31, 2026. She left the party just a month after she was suspended from its primary membership. Her decision has created waves in Punjab politics and added to ongoing turmoil within the Congress in the state.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The suspension came after she made a controversial remark about alleged money politics in the party. She had said that in Punjab, “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister,” referring to internal deals for the top post. This statement sparked a big political fight.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Sharp Attack on Punjab Congress Chief

According to reports, on Saturday, she said in a statement that her time with the party was over. She hit out strongly at the Punjab Congress unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She called him “the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever.” She added that he had “sold the party for petty gains” and had worked with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to hurt Congress.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s exact words were harsh. She wrote that Warring “saved himself from jail by co-partnering with the CM to destroy Congress.” She also accused him of damaging the party’s organisation and leadership in Punjab.

Deepening Crisis in Punjab Congress

Reports say that Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s exit is more than just a resignation. It has reflected deep internal conflict within the Punjab Congress. Her suspension had already exposed divisions and anger among some leaders about how the party is run. She had earlier accused the state leadership of splitting the party into pieces and favouring certain politicians unfairly.

Before quitting, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had also made several public attacks on party leadership. According to reports, she said she would not “stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president.” She asked why senior leaders had not resigned over poor performance and decisions.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Political Impact Ahead of Elections

The row began in early December 2025 after her money-comment went viral and drew criticism from inside the party. The Congress took the serious step of suspending Navjot Kaur Sidhu, which showed the extent of the disagreement. Some leaders even served her legal notice for allegedly making defamatory remarks against them, saying her claims were false and harmful.

Her quitting comes at a time when the Congress is trying to reorganise itself in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. This sudden departure adds pressure on the party and raises questions about unity and leadership, especially as rival parties watch closely and attack the situation.

Also Read: Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’