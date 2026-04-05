MP Lodge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 3 In Anuppur As Rescue Teams Continue Search For Trapped Victims

Rescue teams are continuing their intense search of debris for several more victims after a tragic building collapse in Kotma, Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur district has left at least three dead and many others missing.

The building was the Agarwal Lodge and was four floors high when it suddenly collapsed near the bus stand on the evening of April 4, 2026. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion immediately before the collapse of the lodge (building), sending up large clouds of dust and creating a panic among the many people nearby.

MP lodge collapse: sudden collapse triggers panic in busy area

There were many people waiting for buses near the bus stand and construction workers working on an adjacent plot when the lodge collapsed and struck many of them under the collapsed structure. There were initially reported to be 1 dead, with many more under the rubble of the collapsed structure; there are now confirmed as being 3 dead.

Anuppur District Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman stated, “one person has been located dead, 7-10 others have not been located yet.”

MP lodge collapse: Massive rescue operation underway

Continued rescue operations during the night and throughout the day have produced a growing list of casualties and deaths in the disaster. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris thus far, and confirmed dead are Hanuman Yadav and Ramkripal Yadav, both who were believed to be associated with the collapsed structure.

According to reports, there were a number of persons who sustained injuries from the collapse who had to be sent to local hospitals for treatment. The authorities reported that at least three of these persons remain hospitalized and are in critical condition.

Rescue efforts are being conducted by several agencies including the National Disaster Response Force [NDRF], State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as well as the local government agency. Multiple rescue teams and heavy equipment were rushed to the site of the disaster by SECL and other entities to attempt to remove the rubble.

Anuppur District Collector Harshal Pancholi commented, “A total of five persons have been rescued; however, two of these persons have perished and three remain hospitalized and are currently receiving medical attention. The NDRF, SDRF, and the Anuppur District Administration are working together to support rescue efforts.”

Officials have reported that there are still four to five possible victims trapped under the rubble, with efforts ongoing to locate all possible trapped victims. In addition, sniffer dogs and other equipment have been brought in to expedite locating those missing.

MP lodge collapse: Possible cause linked to nearby construction

Although the cause for the collapse is still being investigated, it has been reported that there has been ongoing construction in a plot close to the one that collapsed; it may have compromised the foundation of the collapsed structure. Reportedly, a deep pit has been dug next to the bog and may have contributed to the instability of the collapsed structure.

As per reports, a local official has stated that the structure had been in existence for approximately 10 years, and that there were renovation and plumbing works underway at the time of the incident. One official found that these combined factors may have also contributed to rapid failure of the structure.

MP lodge collapse: Government Response and Investigation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadub expressed sadness regarding the collapse and called it a tragedy. His statement said: “It is heart-wrenching to hear of the loss of a citizen.” The Chief Minister has also stated that the government will provide as much assistance to the victims and survivors as is possible.

He also said that instructions had been given to officials and ministers to reach the spot immediately and ensure proper relief and treatment for the injured. A high-level investigation has been ordered to find out the exact reason behind the collapse.

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