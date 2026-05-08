Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

Police arrested a 21-year-old college student from Nagpur who sexually assaulted his 26-year-old stepmother who became pregnant after the incident. The woman reported to the police that she suffered abuse and threats from the person who lived with her who is named Akshat Srivastava. The locals express their outrage about the terrible event which the police are currently investigating to examine both the accusations and the events that occurred.

What Happened Here?

The police complaint stated that the victim first met Akshat’s father Vikas Srivastava at the age of 55 during her search for employment in 2024. Vikas worked as a manager at a private bank until he developed feelings for a woman who eventually became his wife. Akshat disapproved of his father’s relationship with the younger woman because the marriage created family disputes which brought permanent tension into their home. The grievance states that the home experienced ongoing disputes which turned into permanent problems that resulted in the victim’s facing constant harassment and abusive treatment.

What Did The Survivor Say?

The woman claimed that Akshat entered her room on April 10th 2026 and sexually assaulted her. He warned her that he would kill her if she disclosed the information to anybody else. The Survivor told her husband about the alleged assault but she requested more assistance and protection. But she said that Vikas had asked her to keep quiet to save the family’s honour and the boy’s education. The grievance further noted that the woman complained about harassment and torture in the home to authorities in the past.

Accused Arrested After Police Complaint

The survivor did eventually come forward and made a formal complaint to the police, though it is alleged the police was under pressure not to do so. Upon her statement, a case was registered and an investigation into the matter was started. Police were able to take initial evidence and make statements and then arrested the accused a few days later. More investigations are underway, including a medical exam and evidence checks, officials said. The case once again brought up problems related to violence against women and the situation of the survivors when they report their abuse in the family.

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