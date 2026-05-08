Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Bihar education news congress mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

A 21 year old college student in Nagpur was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 26 year old stepmother, who later became four months pregnant. The survivor alleged that she was pressured to remain silent despite reporting the incident to her husband.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 12:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

Police arrested a 21-year-old college student from Nagpur who sexually assaulted his 26-year-old stepmother who became pregnant after the incident. The woman reported to the police that she suffered abuse and threats from the person who lived with her who is named Akshat Srivastava. The locals express their outrage about the terrible event which the police are currently investigating to examine both the accusations and the events that occurred.

What Happened Here?

The police complaint stated that the victim first met Akshat’s father Vikas Srivastava at the age of 55 during her search for employment in 2024. Vikas worked as a manager at a private bank until he developed feelings for a woman who eventually became his wife. Akshat disapproved of his father’s relationship with the younger woman because the marriage created family disputes which brought permanent tension into their home. The grievance states that the home experienced ongoing disputes which turned into permanent problems that resulted in the victim’s facing constant harassment and abusive treatment.

What Did The Survivor Say? 

The woman claimed that Akshat entered her room on April 10th 2026 and sexually assaulted her. He warned her that he would kill her if she disclosed the information to anybody else. The Survivor told her husband about the alleged assault but she requested more assistance and protection. But she said that Vikas had asked her to keep quiet to save the family’s honour and the boy’s education. The grievance further noted that the woman complained about harassment and torture in the home to authorities in the past.

You Might Be Interested In

Accused Arrested After Police Complaint

The survivor did eventually come forward and made a formal complaint to the police, though it is alleged the police was under pressure not to do so. Upon her statement, a case was registered and an investigation into the matter was started. Police were able to take initial evidence and make statements and then arrested the accused a few days later. More investigations are underway, including a medical exam and evidence checks, officials said. The case once again brought up problems related to violence against women and the situation of the survivors when they report their abuse in the family.

Also Read: Telangana Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death As Onlookers Watch, Video Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Maharashtra crimeNagpur Crimenagpur horrorNagpur PoliceStepmother Assault CaseStudent Arrested

RELATED News

Telangana Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death As Onlookers Watch, Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

Why Tamil Nadu Governor Rejected Vijay’s CM Bid Again And Will Third Time Be The Charm?

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

LATEST NEWS

Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure Despite Strong Q4 Earnings; Banking Stocks Bleed as Investors Panic Over Oil Prices, FII Selling

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

BNI Ahmedabad to host Symposium 2026, bring together 10,000+ business leaders

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026 Out at tbresults.tripura.gov.in: Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Direct Link and How to Download Marksheet

Amazon and Flipkart Summer Sale 2026: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Debit & Credit Card Offers

Shocking! Snakes Found In Mid-Day Meal At Bihar School, Over 250 Children Hospitalised

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

Desert Warrior Box Office Disaster: Anthony Mackie And Oscar Winner Ben Kingsley’s ₹1400 Crore Film Earned Just ₹6 Crore Worldwide

Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage
Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage
Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage
Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

QUICK LINKS