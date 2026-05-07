Telangana Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death As Onlookers Watch, Video Goes Viral

A brutal murder in Telangana’s Suryapet district has sparked outrage after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in a crowded public area near a market in Kodad mandal. The shocking incident, which reportedly unfolded in front of passersby, has once again brought attention to rising cases of domestic violence and crimes against women. The victim has been identified as Sirisha, a resident of Jangayapet. Police said she was married to Manideep, who works as a lorry driver.

Couple Was Facing Ongoing Marital Issues

According to investigators, the couple had been dealing with serious marital disputes for quite some time. Police sources claimed tensions between the two had escalated in recent weeks, leading Sirisha to approach Kodad Town Police and file a complaint against her husband.

Officials suspect the accused became enraged after the complaint was lodged and may have planned the attack in retaliation.

Attack Took Place Near Busy Market Area

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday when Sirisha was reportedly heading towards a local market. The accused allegedly followed her before attacking her with a knife in a crowded public area.

Eyewitnesses said people nearby attempted to stop the assault, but the attack happened rapidly, leaving little time for intervention. Sirisha reportedly suffered multiple stab injuries and collapsed at the scene. Authorities later confirmed that she died on the spot.

CCTV Footage Of Incident Surfaces Online

The horrifying incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and videos related to the attack soon began circulating online, leaving local residents shocked.

Police teams rushed to the spot shortly after receiving information about the incident and began collecting evidence from the area. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Woman Stabbed to Death in Kodad In Kodad, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on a public road amid family disputes. The shocking incident created panic in the area, and police have taken the accused into custody.#Kodad #CrimeNews #Telangana #BreakingNews #PoliceAction pic.twitter.com/5dKwjfKx7B — Telangana Ahead (@telanganaahead) May 7, 2026

Police Launch Investigation

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the murder, and officials are expected to release more information after preliminary inquiry and questioning.

The case has triggered strong reactions locally, with many residents demanding stricter action in domestic violence-related cases and better protection for women who report abuse. The incident has once again highlighted concerns about women’s safety and the growing number of violent crimes linked to family disputes in Telangana.

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