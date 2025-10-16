PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as a “visionary leader steering the state toward unprecedented growth.” He said the state has been witnessing rapid progress in the last 16 months under the “double engine sarkar” of the NDA government at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing the ‘GST Super Savings’ public meeting in Kurnool, Modi said the world is taking note of Andhra Pradesh’s impressive strides in development. “Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a tech-savvy youth force and dynamic leadership. Under Naidu’s vision, the state is set to become a major manufacturing hub under Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the potential of Kopparthi and Orvakal industrial corridors in attracting massive investments and generating employment. He expressed satisfaction over the indigenous development of DRDO’s night-vision goggles, missile sensors, and drone guard systems in Nimmakuru, Krishna district — a testament to India’s technological capabilities.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, speaking on the occasion, commended the NDA government for introducing GST 2.0 — a step towards “one nation, one tax” that has benefited citizens through price reduction in essential commodities. He noted that 99% of products have been made tax-free, saving each family approximately ₹15,000 per year.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has been conducting a month-long GST Utsav with 98,000 awareness programs across the state to educate people about the benefits of the tax reforms.

Thanking Modi for his 25 years of public service, Naidu described him as “a unique leader working tirelessly for the nation’s progress.” He said the 21st century belongs to Modi and predicted that by 2047, India will emerge as a global superpower under his leadership.

The Chief Minister announced that Rayalaseema will be developed as a horticultural hub, with Kurnool set to host a new High Court bench. Orvakal will emerge as a drone city with green energy, food processing, and cement industries. Modi also launched projects worth ₹13,400 crore during the visit.

Naidu said, “The victory of Narendra Modi is the victory of India.”

