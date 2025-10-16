LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

PM Narendra Modi praised Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s “visionary leadership” at a rally in Kurnool, saying the world is watching the state’s rapid progress. He highlighted Naidu’s role in driving development and attracting global attention to Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi lauds CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership (Photo Credit: CMO)
PM Modi lauds CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership (Photo Credit: CMO)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 16, 2025 21:12:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as a “visionary leader steering the state toward unprecedented growth.” He said the state has been witnessing rapid progress in the last 16 months under the “double engine sarkar” of the NDA government at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing the ‘GST Super Savings’ public meeting in Kurnool, Modi said the world is taking note of Andhra Pradesh’s impressive strides in development. “Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a tech-savvy youth force and dynamic leadership. Under Naidu’s vision, the state is set to become a major manufacturing hub under Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted the potential of Kopparthi and Orvakal industrial corridors in attracting massive investments and generating employment. He expressed satisfaction over the indigenous development of DRDO’s night-vision goggles, missile sensors, and drone guard systems in Nimmakuru, Krishna district — a testament to India’s technological capabilities.

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, speaking on the occasion, commended the NDA government for introducing GST 2.0 — a step towards “one nation, one tax” that has benefited citizens through price reduction in essential commodities. He noted that 99% of products have been made tax-free, saving each family approximately ₹15,000 per year.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has been conducting a month-long GST Utsav with 98,000 awareness programs across the state to educate people about the benefits of the tax reforms.

Thanking Modi for his 25 years of public service, Naidu described him as “a unique leader working tirelessly for the nation’s progress.” He said the 21st century belongs to Modi and predicted that by 2047, India will emerge as a global superpower under his leadership.

The Chief Minister announced that Rayalaseema will be developed as a horticultural hub, with Kurnool set to host a new High Court bench. Orvakal will emerge as a drone city with green energy, food processing, and cement industries. Modi also launched projects worth ₹13,400 crore during the visit.

Naidu said, “The victory of Narendra Modi is the victory of India.”

ALSO READ: Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Punjab Police Officer Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh newsChandrababu Naidu

RELATED News

Gujarat Cabinet Swearing-In Tomorrow: All Ministers Resign Except CM Bhupendra Patel

Omar Abdullah Revives Darbar Move Tradition In Jammu And Kashmir

YSRCP Appeals To Prime Minister Modi To Stop Privatization Of Government Medical Colleges

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Modi Offers Prayers At Jyotirlinga Temple, Launches ₹13,430 Cr Projects In Andhra

LATEST NEWS

Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

‘Ball In Taliban’s Court’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif On Permanent Truce With Afghanistan

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

CNN's all-access subscription tier will launch on October 28 at $6.99 per month

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Punjab Police Officer Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

Erotica For Verified Adults: Sam Altman Defends ChatGPT’s ‘Adult Mode’ Plans, Here’s What He Said

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’
PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’
PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’
PM Modi Hails Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership, Says ‘World Watching Andhra’s Rapid Progress’
QUICK LINKS