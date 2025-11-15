LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

The project, which will introduce India’s first ever bullet train service, is one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure developments and a key priority for the central government.

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress in Surat
PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress in Surat

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: November 15, 2025 20:36:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the ongoing work of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor during his visit to Surat. The project, which will introduce India’s first ever bullet train service, is one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure developments and a key priority for the central government.

During the inspection, PM Modi visited the under construction Surat bullet train station where he interacted with engineers, project officials and workers. He was briefed about the latest progress including the completion of major structural work and the pace of ongoing installations. Officials informed him that nearly 326 km of the viaduct the elevated stretch on which the high speed rail will operate that has already been completed. Additionally 17 out of the 25 river bridges along the route are ready marking a significant achievement for the engineering teams.

The Surat station designed with inspiration from the city’s world famous diamond industry will offer a mix of modern amenities, smooth passenger flow and seamless connectivity with metro rail, city buses and Indian Railways. Its architecture aims to combine efficiency with elegance setting new standards for public transport hubs in India.

The Prime Minister highlighted that once the bullet train becomes operational it will transform interesting city travel across western India. The journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is expected to take just over two hours while the Mumbai Surat travel time will also see a major reduction. Officials say the high speed corridor will boost business, tourism and employment opportunities benefiting millions of people in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Apart from the rail project PM Modi’s Gujarat visit also includes events in Narmada district where he will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several tribal development projects worth 9700cr focusing on education, infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

The review of the MAHSR project reinforces the government’s commitment to building world class transport systems in India. With construction progressing rapidly in both states the bullet train corridor is moving closer to becoming a reality and promising faster, safer and more advanced travel for the country’s future.

The Prime Minister noted that the introduction of the bullet train will mark a major shift in the way people travel between key cities in western India. With the launch of the high speed service the Mumbai and Ahmedabad route will be completed in a little over two hours and the travel time between Mumbai and Surat will also drop sharply. According to officials the project is expected to give a strong push to regional growth by improving connectivity, speeding up business travel, encouraging tourism and creating new job opportunities across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In addition to reviewing the rail corridor PM Modi will also take part in important programmes in Gujarat’s Narmada district. There he will honour the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and lay the foundation stone for major development works worth 9700cr. These initiatives will focus on improving education, strengthening infrastructure and expanding welfare schemes aimed at uplifting tribal communities in the region.

The review of the MAHSR project reinforces the government’s commitment to building world class transport systems in India. With construction progressing rapidly in both states the bullet train corridor is moving closer to becoming a reality promising faster, safer and more advanced travel for the country’s future.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

Delhi Red Fort Blast: When Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen? DMRC Provides Big Update

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Telengana’s Minister Konda Surekha Clarifies: ‘No Intention to Hurt or Defame Akkineni Nagarjuna or His Family’

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Viral Video: ‘Indian’ Man Dips Feet in London’s Thames River, Sparks Online Debate, Watch

Globetrotter Event: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli Shine In Star-Studded Varanasi Extravaganza

Red Fort Reopens For Tourists After Deadly Delhi Blast As ASI Issues Major Safety Update

Donald Trump Likely To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Edited Speech Despite Broadcaster’s Apology: Here’s Why

IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

IPL 2026 Full List Of Released & Retained Players, Major Surprises As Teams Reshuffle Squads Ahead Of Mini Auction

20 Million Indians Could Lose Their Jobs Warns Expert, Flags Middle-Class Crisis

Celebrating the Commencement of 32 Years of Service: Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. Marks Foundation Day

Besame Bollywood Ignites a Bold, Glam Fusion You Can’t Ignore

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India
PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India
PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India
PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

QUICK LINKS