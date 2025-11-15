PM Modi Reviews Bullet Train Progress In Surat, Calls Project A Major Leap For Modern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the ongoing work of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor during his visit to Surat. The project, which will introduce India’s first ever bullet train service, is one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure developments and a key priority for the central government.

During the inspection, PM Modi visited the under construction Surat bullet train station where he interacted with engineers, project officials and workers. He was briefed about the latest progress including the completion of major structural work and the pace of ongoing installations. Officials informed him that nearly 326 km of the viaduct the elevated stretch on which the high speed rail will operate that has already been completed. Additionally 17 out of the 25 river bridges along the route are ready marking a significant achievement for the engineering teams.

The Surat station designed with inspiration from the city’s world famous diamond industry will offer a mix of modern amenities, smooth passenger flow and seamless connectivity with metro rail, city buses and Indian Railways. Its architecture aims to combine efficiency with elegance setting new standards for public transport hubs in India.

The Prime Minister highlighted that once the bullet train becomes operational it will transform interesting city travel across western India. The journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is expected to take just over two hours while the Mumbai Surat travel time will also see a major reduction. Officials say the high speed corridor will boost business, tourism and employment opportunities benefiting millions of people in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Apart from the rail project PM Modi’s Gujarat visit also includes events in Narmada district where he will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several tribal development projects worth 9700cr focusing on education, infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

The review of the MAHSR project reinforces the government’s commitment to building world class transport systems in India. With construction progressing rapidly in both states the bullet train corridor is moving closer to becoming a reality and promising faster, safer and more advanced travel for the country’s future.

