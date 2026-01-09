Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

A shocking cause of suicide came to light at the Saket District Court complex in New Delhi, where a court staff member reportedly jumped from a building within the complex. The incident occurred inside the campus of the Saket Court, according to police.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar, who worked as an Ahlmad (court clerk) at Saket Court. He had the responsibility for maintaining records and assisting in court proceedings. Police said that “As per the investigation conducted so far, the court staff committed suicide. A suicide note has also been found. Further details will be shared shortly.”

The recovered note mentioned that Mahar had been under intense work pressure and could not cope with it. He had reportedly stated that “Work pressure broke me”, and decided to take his own life. Investigations revealed that Mahar was under severe mental stress due to his duties and had been overwhelmed with pressure ever since he took on the role of Ahlmad. He had further mentioned that he was having suicidal thoughts, but never shared them with anyone, and and clearly stated that “no one should be held responsible for his decision.”

Protests at Saket Court

Mahar also spoke about his disability, saying that he was 60 per cent physically disabled and was unable to carry the demands of work. “It is very tough for me as I succumbed to the pressure. Ever since I became disabled, I am unable to sleep and have been overthinking a lot.” He added that early retirement was not an option for him as the benefits would only be extended upto the age of 60.

He made a heartfelt appeal in his note, saying that “I request the Hon’ble High Court to give a dignified seat to a handicapped person so that no one again suffers like me in the future.

According to reports, there was a protest at Saket Court after the tragedy, where lawyers and court staff raised slogans like “Justice for Harish” and demanded accountability and action to prevent such incidents in the future. One staff member said that the court faces a shortage of clerical staff, and one person has to handle multiple tasks.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation, as forensic and crime unit teams reached the spot to collect evidence and record witness statements.

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

