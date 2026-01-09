LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

A Saket District Court staffer, Harish Singh Mahar, died by suicide, citing work pressure, disability, and financial stress in a note that said, “Work pressure broke me” and “no one should be held responsible for his decision.” Protests followed at the court demanding accountability, while Delhi Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Delhi man jumps from court and commits suicide, pens a suicide note. (Image: Representative photo)
Delhi man jumps from court and commits suicide, pens a suicide note. (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 9, 2026 17:16:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

A shocking cause of suicide came to light at the Saket District Court complex in New Delhi, where a court staff member reportedly jumped from a building within the complex. The incident occurred inside the campus of the Saket Court, according to police. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar, who worked as an Ahlmad (court clerk) at Saket Court. He had the responsibility for maintaining records and assisting in court proceedings. Police said that “As per the investigation conducted so far, the court staff committed suicide. A suicide note has also been found. Further details will be shared shortly.”

The recovered note mentioned that Mahar had been under intense work pressure and could not cope with it. He had reportedly stated that “Work pressure broke me”, and decided to take his own life. Investigations revealed that Mahar was under severe mental stress due to his duties and had been overwhelmed with pressure ever since he took on the role of Ahlmad. He had further mentioned that he was having suicidal thoughts, but never shared them with anyone, and and clearly stated that “no one should be held responsible for his decision.”

You Might Be Interested In

Protests at Saket Court

Mahar also spoke about his disability, saying that he was 60 per cent physically disabled and was unable to carry the demands of work. “It is very tough for me as I succumbed to the pressure. Ever since I became disabled, I am unable to sleep and have been overthinking a lot.” He added that early retirement was not an option for him as the benefits would only be extended upto the age of 60. 

He made a heartfelt appeal in his note, saying that “I request the Hon’ble High Court to give a dignified seat to a handicapped person so that no one again suffers like me in the future. 

According to reports, there was a protest at Saket Court after the tragedy, where lawyers and court staff raised slogans like “Justice for Harish” and demanded accountability and action to prevent such incidents in the future. One staff member said that the court faces a shortage of clerical staff, and one person has to handle multiple tasks. 

Delhi Police have launched an investigation, as forensic and crime unit teams reached the spot to collect evidence and record witness statements.

Also Read: ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 5:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi Newshome-hero-pos-12latest newssaket-court

RELATED News

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers’ Safety

Maharashtra Horror: Uncle Kills 13-Year-Old Nephew Over Alleged Relationship Dispute, Dumps Body Near Reservoir

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

LATEST NEWS

Suzuki e-ACCESS Booking Commences From Today: Get Your Hands On India’s First Two-Wheeler EV In Four Stunning Colours At Just…

Deepfake Controversy: X Restricts Grok Image Generation To Paid Subscribers Amid Global Backlash Over ‘Sexualised Images’

The Raja Saab Sequel Officially Confirmed: Makers Reveal Title ‘Circus 1935’; Is Prabhas Coming Up With An Exciting Double Role?

‘I Fell From The First Floor’: India’s World Cup-Winner Shares Hilarious Childhood Moment | WATCH

Another Setback For Jana Nayagan: No Release For Vijay’s Movie Till January 21, Says Madras HC

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iPhones, Android Phones, And Appliances, Check How To Early Access The Sale

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

‘Not Accurate’: India Pushes Back On Trump Aide’s ‘PM Modi Did Not Call For Trade Deal’ Big Remark

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

South Korea’s Ex-President Yoon Faces Possible Death Penalty For 2024 Martial Law Bid, What We Know

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’
Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’
Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’
Saket Court Tragedy: Young ‘Specially-Abled’ Man Commits Suicide, Pens A Note Saying ‘Work Pressure Broke Me’

QUICK LINKS