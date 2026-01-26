‘Take Care In God’s Home’: Who Was Prathamesh Kadam? Marathi Reel Star Famous For Mother-Son Reels Passes Away At 26, He Died Due To…

Marathi social media influencer and reel star Prathamesh Kadam has passed away suddenly, The sudden passing of the social media star has left fans, fellow creators and the Marathi digital world in deep shock. He was just 26 years old and had become very popular for the short videos he made with his mother and others.

According to reports, Prathamesh’s death was confirmed on January 26, 2026. Friends and fellow influencers shared the news on Instagram and other platforms. One close friend, Tanmay Patekar, wrote on social media, “You will always stay in our memories, Prathamesh. Take care of yourself in God’s home. I will miss you a lot, brother!”

Known for relatable reels with his mother

Prathamesh Kadam was known for his relatable reel videos on Instagram that showed real life moments with his mother, Pragya Kadam. Their mother‑son content became extremely popular and was liked by thousands of viewers, especially in Maharashtra. Some of their reels received big praise even from other Marathi actors and creators.

He had been ill for the past few days before his death. As per reports say Prathamesh Kadam was struggling with health problems. The exact reason for his illness and death has not been publicly shared by the family or friends yet. Prathamesh continued to post videos even while he was sick from the hospital and tried to keep entertaining his fans.

Last video posted shortly before his death becomes a final tribute

Earlier, in December 2025, he even posted a video talking about problems he was facing and showed his usual positive spirit. His last post, shared near the start of 2026, was a fun video with a new song. This reel has now become Prathamesh Kadam’s final message to his fans.

Prathamesh’s story touched many hearts because he had taken on responsibility early in life. After his father passed away, he became the main support for his mother and worked hard to make their lives better while building a following online.

Friends and followers call him irreplaceable and share heartfelt messages

Fans all over are expressing grief and sharing memories of his cheerful videos. Many have written comments like “What happened so suddenly, this is shocking” under his last posts.

Prathamesh Kadam will be remembered for his bright energy, loving bond with his mother, and the joyful content he gifted his audience.

