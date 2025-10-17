LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > TDP Targeting Voices Of Truth: YSRCP Legal Cell Chief Slams False Case Against Duggirala ZPTC’s Husband

YSRCP Legal Cell chief Malasani Manohar Reddy accused the TDP-led government of misusing police to target opposition leaders, citing false cases against YSRCP workers, including Dasari Veeraiah, and attacks on Sakshi Media for exposing the alleged fake liquor mafia.

YSRCP Slams TDP Govt for ‘Misusing Police’ to Target Opponents, Muzzle Media. (Photo: ANI)
YSRCP Slams TDP Govt for ‘Misusing Police’ to Target Opponents, Muzzle Media. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 17, 2025 19:52:28 IST

YSR Congress Party Legal Cell State President Malasani Manohar Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition, alleging that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is misusing the police machinery to target opposition leaders and suppress dissenting voices.

Addressing a press conference at the YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli, Reddy strongly condemned what he described as a fabricated and politically motivated criminal case against Dasari Veeraiah, husband of YSRCP Duggirala ZPTC member Mekathoti Aruna. He alleged that Veeraiah was falsely implicated in a murder case merely for opposing Minister Nara Lokesh and for taking an active role in the campaign against spurious liquor.

Reddy accused the police of manufacturing witness statements and creating false evidence to frame Veeraiah in an honour-killing case that he had no connection to. “This entire conspiracy was designed by the TDP leadership to silence YSRCP supporters in the Mangalagiri constituency,” he charged, adding that Veeraiah was arrested at midnight and produced before court without any substantial evidence.

The YSRCP leader further recalled that earlier, former Minister Seediri Appalaraju, his wife, and 13 other party workers were also booked under attempt-to-murder charges (Section 307) for protesting against illegal liquor trade. “Under the current coalition regime, false cases, illegal arrests, and police harassment have become routine,” he said.

Reddy also condemned the registration of 17 illegal cases against Sakshi Media for exposing the alleged fake liquor mafia. He criticized the government for forcing journalists to reveal their sources, summoning editors for interrogation, and blocking Sakshi telecasts, terming it a direct assault on media freedom and the Constitution.

“The coalition government is suppressing the truth to divert attention from its failures and the unfulfilled ‘Super Six’ promises,” he remarked.

Warning the police against acting as a political arm of the ruling alliance, Reddy asserted that officials who misuse their authority for political vendetta will be held accountable in the court of law. “Those violating the Constitution will face consequences,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Girls Don’t Go To Gym, Practise Yoga At Home’: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sparks Controversy

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 7:52 PM IST
