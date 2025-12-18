LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates Bhay The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery latest world news Twitter Brown University Blue Origin Asia Cup U19 Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district murdered his wife and two young daughters, burying their bodies inside his house. Police say the killings were premeditated and driven by rage over family disputes and “honour,” with the crime coming to light after relatives reported the family missing.

UP man kills wife and two daughters for stepping out without burqa, buries them at his house. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
UP man kills wife and two daughters for stepping out without burqa, buries them at his house. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 19, 2025 16:17:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

A horrific case of murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a 33-year-old named Farooq killed his wife and their two minor daughters before burying them inside his house. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the police, Farooq confessed to chilling details about the crime after he was taken into custody. He imposed “strict purdah” on his wife ever since their marriage and would never allow her to leave the house without wearing a burqa. Tahira, 32, had gone to her parents’ home a month before he killed her. They had a dispute over Farooq not being able to provide enough money for the household expenses, following which she left home without wearing a burqa. This act enraged Farooq and made him feel that his “honour had been compromised”.

He brought his wife back home after a month and killed her along with their two daughters, Afreen, 6, and Sahreen, 14, on December 10.  According to reports, he woke up his wife under the pretext of making tea and shot her dead. When the elder daughter tried to stop the father, he shot her dead, too, and strangled the younger daughter. 

Police detail the crime scene

Police described the crime scene as horrific and said that one of the daughters had her eyes gouged out. They further revealed that there was a blood-stained wooden stick that suggested the killer used it to beat the children. 

Police said that the crime appears to be premeditated, as Farooq had dug a deep pit, which he claimed was for a toilet or septic tank. He buried the three bodies in the same pit and later covered it with bricks. 

The case came to light after Farooq’s father, who lives in the same village but in a separate house, along with the village head, went to the police after the children and wife had been missing for six days. Farooq had initially said that they were living in a separate rented house but, after being taken into custody, confessed about the crime to the police.  

The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, and legal proceedings are underway. 

Also Read: Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 7:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: brutal-killingschildren killedHusband kills wifeuttar pradesh

RELATED News

Bengaluru Horror: Man Kicks 5-Year-Old Like A ‘Football’ In Thyagaraja Nagar, Leaves Child Bleeding; Accused Walks Free

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Killed By Tenants While Collecting Overdue Rent, Body Found In Bag Inside Couple’s Flat | Disturbing Details Emerge

Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stalks Police Inspector, Sends Him Suicide Threats In Crazy ‘Love Trap’

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Review: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin Deliver Spine Chilling Horror Thriller, India’s Unique Paranomal Show

Did PM Modi Wear An Earring During His Visit To Oman? Internet Gets Curious About Prime Minister’s Mysterious Ear Accessory, But Here’s What It Is Really Used For

FD Interest Rates 2025: 7 Banks Offering The Highest Returns On Long-Term Deposits | Details Inside

From Putin’s Welcome To Ram Mandir Dhwajrohan: PM Modi Dominates India’s Most-Liked X Posts

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer Sparks A Laugh Riot As Imran Khan Returns To Big Screen, Elated Fans Say, ‘Comeback Toh Hua….’

What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Scripts History: Meet Michaela Benthaus, First Wheelchair User In Suborbital Flight- Know All About The Mission

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

China’s Economy In Trouble: Investment Falls, Retail Sales Hit Post-COVID Low As Property Crisis Deepens

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa
Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa
Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa
Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out Without Burqa

QUICK LINKS