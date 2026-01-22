LIVE TV
UP Honour Killing Horror: Muslim Man And Hindu Woman Murdered, Buried; Police Arrest Woman’s Two Brothers

Police have confirmed again that the case is being treated as dishonour killing, and more legal actions are coming against all the people involved, including the hunt for the third suspect.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 13:19:55 IST

An unbelievable case of supposed honour killing took place in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where the police announced on Thursday that a 19 year old Hindu woman and her 27 year old Muslim boyfriend were found dead and buried in a forest. They are the victims Kajal and Arman, living in the village of Umri Sabzipur. Kajal was a student and Arman was living in the area after working in Saudi Arabia for several years. The two had been lost for three days before their bodies were discovered, and their families had already filed separate missing persons reports before the tragic recovery took place.

What Happened Actually? 

Moradabad police’s initial probe has pointed towards a deliberate assault reportedly done by Kajal’s brothers,who were against her marrying outside their community.  A couple of officials disclosed the arrest of two brothers of the victim out of three in relation to the murder, while the third one is reportedly on the run. The suspects are said to have led the cops to the location in the woods close to the village temple where the bodies of the couple had been buried after they were killed. A murder case has been opened by the authorities, and they are now performing autopsies to verify the cause of death. A large number of police have been stationed in the region to control the situation as the inquiry moves forward.

Police Investigation 

The occurrence has at the same time highlighted the alarming issue of honour killings in some parts of India, where couples that belong to different religions or communities suffer from harsh reactions of the families or communities opposing their marriage. Police have confirmed again that the case is being treated as dishonour killing, and more legal actions are coming against all the people involved, including the hunt for the third suspect. The bodies’ retrieval under a magistrate’s supervision and the quick arrests indicate an intense drive by the police to manage inter religious disputes and to deliver justice for the murdered.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:19 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-13honour killing Uttar Pradesh newslatest crime news Uttar PradeshMoradabad honour killing caseMuslim man Hindu woman murderedUP honour killingUttar Pradesh crime newsUttar pradesh news

