Home > Regionals > WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

Reports say that the police in the vicinity are probing into the matter to ascertain the order of events and decide if any criminal charges should be laid against the culprits, which could include assault, theft, and unlawful assembly.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 22, 2026 12:56:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

A quarrel at home in Dharuhera, Rewari district (Haryana) has gotten enormous public interest, principally due to a woman and her extended family incident that went viral on social media. As per the sources, a woman from Rewari had invited about 25 of her relatives to confront and beat up her husband and his parents, which resulted in a full blown fight between the two families. The online video showed the people involved in the confrontation that was said to have used sticks and sharp edged weapons. The woman is believed to have taken the jewelry after the fight, thereby raising the sensational aspect of the case and causing different reactions on social media.

What Happened Here?

The woman’s family was accused by the husband’s family of not just assaulting them but also vandalizing property and stealing jewelry from the house when she left. This extreme intra family violence has triggered a debate over the response of domestic law enforcement and the society to marital disputes, with the critics questioning the effectiveness of police intervention at the scene. The conflict’s motive is still unclear but online criticism has attributed the fighting to long standing marital or family discord as both parties have made serious accusations against one another.



Viral Video 

The public made very vocal reactions to the video that went viral, with many internet users denouncing the seemingly trivial private dispute that has turned into a public spectacle. The incident has also opened up discussions about marital laws, the role of family in domestic disputes, and the duty of the authorities to safeguard the victims of violence. Reports say that the police in the vicinity are probing into the matter to ascertain the order of events and decide if any criminal charges should be laid against the culprits, which could include assault, theft, and unlawful assembly. While the investigation goes on, the video that became famous has pointed out the issue of the increasing number of family rituals that are brought up and judged by the online community. 

Also Read: Madurai LIC Murder: Petrol Bottles, Power Cut And Locked Exits—How Man Trapped Branch Manager And Set Her Ablaze

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: haryana viral newsHaryana viral videoRewari domestic disputeRewari viral videoRewari woman assault videoviral video haryana

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

