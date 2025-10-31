LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

In a recent incident a woman and her partner allegedly killed her 23-year-old son with a hammer and tried to pass it off as a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, for opposing their relationship and in a bid to claim his insurance money, police stated.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 31, 2025 17:03:11 IST

In a recent incident a woman and her partner allegedly killed her 23-year-old son with a hammer and tried to pass it off as a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat, for opposing their relationship and in a bid to claim his insurance money, police stated. 

The case took place on October 26, inside a car on the Kanpur-Etawah highway. The woman’s partner and his brother were arrested following a police encounter.

Case Insights

According to the police, after the death of the victim’s father, the mother began a relationship with Mayank alias Ishu Katiyar. Her son, Pradeep Sharma, strongly opposed the affair and eventually started living separately, even moving to Andhra Pradesh for work.

Police stated that the couple, angered by Pradeep’s defiance, conspired with Mayank’s brother Rishi Katiyar to eliminate him. In a calculated move, the brothers allegedly purchased several insurance policies in Pradeep’s name to cash in after his death.

‘Murder Inside The Car, Body Dumped On Highway’

When Pradeep returned home for Diwali holidays, Mayank and Rishi invited him out for dinner on October 26. During the car ride, they repeatedly struck him on the head with a hammer, killing him instantly.

Further in the case, the accused dumped his body near Balharamau village along the Kanpur–Etawah highway, staging it to look like a road accident. Initially, the case appeared accidental until forensic evidence and family suspicions pointed to foul play.

After the body was found, Pradeep’s uncle and grandfather accused Mayank and Rishi of murder. His mother, however, insisted he died in an accident, a claim later proven false through a detailed investigation.

Police recovered the hammer and the WagonR car used in the murder. During the investigation, Rishi allegedly opened fire where he got injured and later hospitalized. Both accused are now in custody.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 11:56 AM IST
