Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday Today in Ahmedabad: Here’s Why Banks Are Closed

Heads up, Ahmedabad!

If you were planning a quick bank visit today, you might need to reschedule. All private and public banks in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will remain closed on Thursday, 31 October, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, fondly known as the Iron Man of India.

The holiday is being observed under the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar, honoring the leader who played a crucial role in uniting India’s princely states post-independence.

While Ahmedabad is taking a pause to celebrate one of India’s greatest statesmen, banks across the rest of the country will function normally. Customers can still make use of digital banking, ATMs, and UPI services for their financial needs.

So, while bank shutters stay down today, your online transactions and digital payments can carry on uninterrupted, with unity and efficiency!

Upcoming Bank Holidays

The next bank holiday will be observed on Saturday, 1 November, in Bengaluru and Dehradun for two different regional celebrations:

Bengaluru: Observes Kannada Rajyotsava, commemorating the 1956 formation of Karnataka by merging all Kannada-speaking regions.

Dehradun: Celebrates Igas Bagwal (also known as Budhi Deepawali), falling on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, marking a significant folk festival in Uttarakhand.

What Banking Services Are Available Today?

Even though physical branches are closed in Ahmedabad, digital banking services remain fully operational.

Customers can:

Access mobile and internet banking for fund transfers and account management.

Use ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Make payments via UPI and banking apps seamlessly.

Digital banking ensures that financial transactions continue smoothly, minimizing the impact of regional bank holidays.

