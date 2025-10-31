LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in Ahmedabad are closed today, 31 October, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, while digital banking remains active and banks in other regions continue normal operations.

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 31, 2025 10:44:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday Today in Ahmedabad: Here’s Why Banks Are Closed

Heads up, Ahmedabad!

If you were planning a quick bank visit today, you might need to reschedule. All private and public banks in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will remain closed on Thursday, 31 October, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, fondly known as the Iron Man of India.

The holiday is being observed under the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar, honoring the leader who played a crucial role in uniting India’s princely states post-independence.

While Ahmedabad is taking a pause to celebrate one of India’s greatest statesmen, banks across the rest of the country will function normally. Customers can still make use of digital banking, ATMs, and UPI services for their financial needs.

So, while bank shutters stay down today, your online transactions and digital payments can carry on uninterrupted, with unity and efficiency!

Upcoming Bank Holidays

The next bank holiday will be observed on Saturday, 1 November, in Bengaluru and Dehradun for two different regional celebrations:

  • Bengaluru: Observes Kannada Rajyotsava, commemorating the 1956 formation of Karnataka by merging all Kannada-speaking regions.

  • Dehradun: Celebrates Igas Bagwal (also known as Budhi Deepawali), falling on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, marking a significant folk festival in Uttarakhand.

What Banking Services Are Available Today?

Even though physical branches are closed in Ahmedabad, digital banking services remain fully operational.
Customers can:

  • Access mobile and internet banking for fund transfers and account management.
  • Use ATMs for cash withdrawals.
  • Make payments via UPI and banking apps seamlessly.

Digital banking ensures that financial transactions continue smoothly, minimizing the impact of regional bank holidays.

Also Read: Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps…

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bank Holiday Todaybusiness news

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 31-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

National Unity Day 2025: Why India Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Instead Of Jawaharlal Nehru For Uniting The Nation?

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, ITC, Vedanta, Swiggy, BEL, V2 Retail, MTAR, Associated Alcohols With Many More And Q2 Results In Focus, October 31

Punjab-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car In Canada

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday
Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday
Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday
Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

QUICK LINKS