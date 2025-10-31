Why Are All Private Banks Closed Today In Gujarat? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday Today in Ahmedabad: Here’s Why Banks Are Closed
Heads up, Ahmedabad!
If you were planning a quick bank visit today, you might need to reschedule. All private and public banks in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will remain closed on Thursday, 31 October, to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, fondly known as the Iron Man of India.
The holiday is being observed under the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar, honoring the leader who played a crucial role in uniting India’s princely states post-independence.
While Ahmedabad is taking a pause to celebrate one of India’s greatest statesmen, banks across the rest of the country will function normally. Customers can still make use of digital banking, ATMs, and UPI services for their financial needs.
So, while bank shutters stay down today, your online transactions and digital payments can carry on uninterrupted, with unity and efficiency!
Upcoming Bank Holidays
The next bank holiday will be observed on Saturday, 1 November, in Bengaluru and Dehradun for two different regional celebrations:
-
Bengaluru: Observes Kannada Rajyotsava, commemorating the 1956 formation of Karnataka by merging all Kannada-speaking regions.
-
Dehradun: Celebrates Igas Bagwal (also known as Budhi Deepawali), falling on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, marking a significant folk festival in Uttarakhand.
What Banking Services Are Available Today?
Even though physical branches are closed in Ahmedabad, digital banking services remain fully operational.
Customers can:
- Access mobile and internet banking for fund transfers and account management.
- Use ATMs for cash withdrawals.
- Make payments via UPI and banking apps seamlessly.
Digital banking ensures that financial transactions continue smoothly, minimizing the impact of regional bank holidays.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.