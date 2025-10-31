Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Swiggy Share Price Jumps After Q2 Results

Investors are once again feasting on Swiggy’s stock!

The food delivery giant’s share price rose nearly 4% on Friday, riding high on the buzz surrounding its Q2 FY26 results. Despite reporting a wider net loss of ₹1,092 crore, the market seemed impressed by Swiggy’s solid revenue growth and expanding quick commerce business.

At 10:15 AM, Swiggy’s share price stood at ₹418.65, up 0.70 points (0.17%), reflecting continued investor optimism. Over the past few months, the company has been making headlines, from its much-talked-about IPO buzz to platform fee hikes that stirred conversations among users and competitors alike.

Even with rising expenses and intense competition, Swiggy’s growth story remains hard to ignore. With its bold bets on Instamart and upcoming funding plans, the food delivery app appears ready to serve investors a fresh slice of long-term potential on Dalal Street.

Swiggy Share Price Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights:

Net Loss Widens: Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to ₹626 crore in the same quarter last year. The higher loss was driven by increased advertising, sales promotions, and continued investments in its quick commerce segment.

Revenue Growth Strong: Despite the losses, revenue from operations surged to ₹5,561 crore, up from ₹3,601 crore a year ago, showcasing robust demand across both its food delivery and Instamart quick commerce businesses.

Swiggy Share Price Expenses Surge as Swiggy Turns Up the Heat

Swiggy is clearly on a mission, and it’s costing a bit extra to keep that delivery engine humming.

The company’s total expenses rose to ₹6,711 crore, up from ₹4,309 crore last year, as it ramped up spending on marketing, logistics, and personnel.

With its quick commerce arm expanding rapidly and competition heating up, Swiggy seems determined to win the “fastest delivery” race, even if it means shelling out more in the short run.

Investors are watching closely to see if this aggressive push will soon start delivering profits along with those pizzas.

Fundraising Proposal Through QIP

Swiggy’s board is scheduled to meet on November 7.

The agenda includes discussing a proposal to raise up to ₹10,000 crore.

The fundraising will be conducted via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The capital may be raised in one or more phases.

The move aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

Funds will also support future expansion and growth initiatives.

