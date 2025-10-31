LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance Baahubali movie bihar election business news ind vs aus Epstein files India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall jd vance
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Swiggy share price jumped after Q2 FY26 results despite widening losses. Strong revenue growth, quick commerce expansion, and upcoming QIP plans fuel investor optimism amid IPO buzz and rising platform fees.

Swiggy
Swiggy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 31, 2025 10:29:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Swiggy Share Price Jumps After Q2 Results

Investors are once again feasting on Swiggy’s stock!

The food delivery giant’s share price rose nearly 4% on Friday, riding high on the buzz surrounding its Q2 FY26 results. Despite reporting a wider net loss of ₹1,092 crore, the market seemed impressed by Swiggy’s solid revenue growth and expanding quick commerce business.

At 10:15 AM, Swiggy’s share price stood at ₹418.65, up 0.70 points (0.17%), reflecting continued investor optimism. Over the past few months, the company has been making headlines, from its much-talked-about IPO buzz to platform fee hikes that stirred conversations among users and competitors alike.

Even with rising expenses and intense competition, Swiggy’s growth story remains hard to ignore. With its bold bets on Instamart and upcoming funding plans, the food delivery app appears ready to serve investors a fresh slice of long-term potential on Dalal Street.

Swiggy Share Price Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights:

  • Net Loss Widens: Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to ₹626 crore in the same quarter last year. The higher loss was driven by increased advertising, sales promotions, and continued investments in its quick commerce segment.

  • Revenue Growth Strong: Despite the losses, revenue from operations surged to ₹5,561 crore, up from ₹3,601 crore a year ago, showcasing robust demand across both its food delivery and Instamart quick commerce businesses.

Swiggy Share Price Expenses Surge as Swiggy Turns Up the Heat

Swiggy is clearly on a mission, and it’s costing a bit extra to keep that delivery engine humming.

The company’s total expenses rose to ₹6,711 crore, up from ₹4,309 crore last year, as it ramped up spending on marketing, logistics, and personnel.

With its quick commerce arm expanding rapidly and competition heating up, Swiggy seems determined to win the “fastest delivery” race, even if it means shelling out more in the short run.

Investors are watching closely to see if this aggressive push will soon start delivering profits along with those pizzas.

Fundraising Proposal Through QIP

  • Swiggy’s board is scheduled to meet on November 7.
  • The agenda includes discussing a proposal to raise up to ₹10,000 crore.
  • The fundraising will be conducted via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
  • The capital may be raised in one or more phases.
  • The move aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet.
  • Funds will also support future expansion and growth initiatives.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-9stock market todaySwiggySwiggy Share Price

RELATED News

Lenskart IPO Day 1: IPO Kicks Off, Strong Buzz As Massive Rs 69,700 Cr Valuation Eyewear Giant Hits Market

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Cautious, Sensex And Nifty Slip Amid Global Uncertainty And Domestic Earnings Buzz

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, ITC, Vedanta, Swiggy, BEL, V2 Retail, MTAR, Associated Alcohols With Many More And Q2 Results In Focus, October 31

Jemimah Rodrigues Net Worth Revealed: You Won’t Believe How Much The Young Cricket Star Earns Annually!

DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Releases Joint Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs, ₹2 Lakh Aid for Women & ₹50 Lakh Cr Investment Drive

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 31-10-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

What Will Be The Result If India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Is Called Off Due To Rain?

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne Weather: Will Rain Disrupt The India vs Australia 2nd T20I At The MCG Again?

National Unity Day 2025: Why India Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Instead Of Jawaharlal Nehru For Uniting The Nation?

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss
Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss
Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss
Is the Food Delivery Giant Cooking Up a Comeback? Swiggy Share Price Jumps Despite Wider Q2 Loss

QUICK LINKS