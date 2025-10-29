LIVE TV
Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here's What Investors Should Know

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Lenskart IPO: Lenskart’s ₹7,200 crore IPO opens on October 31, with a ₹382–₹402 price band. Strong grey market buzz, solid fundamentals, and long-term growth potential make it a much-watched market debut.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 29, 2025 15:46:33 IST

Lenskart IPO Opens October 31: All Eyes On the Eyewear Giant

Get ready to see some action in the markets, literally!

Eyewear major Lenskart Solutions Ltd is gearing up to launch its much-awaited IPO on October 31, aiming to raise over ₹7,200 crore from the primary market. The offer will stay open for subscription till November 4, giving investors a chance to grab a piece of India’s most popular glasses brand.

Known for revolutionizing how India buys specs, Lenskart isn’t just leading the country’s eyewear space, it’s also among Asia’s top two organized retailers of prescription glasses by B2C sales volume. With its trendy designs, quick delivery, and omnichannel presence, Lenskart has turned eyewear into a lifestyle statement.

Now, with this IPO, the Peyush Bansal-led company is inviting the public to join its growth journey, and maybe, to look a little sharper while doing it!

Lenskart IPO: IPO Price Band And Structure

The Lenskart IPO price band has been fixed at ₹382–₹402 per share. At the upper end, the company aims to raise ₹7,278.02 crore, comprising:

  • A fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth ₹2,150 crore
  • An offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares totaling ₹5,128.02 crore

The equity shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for November 10, 2025.

Lenskart IPO: Lead Managers And Registrar

  • Book Running Lead Managers:
    • Axis Capital
    • Kotak Mahindra Financial
    • Morgan Stanley India
    • Avendus Capital
    • Citigroup Global
    • Intensive Fiscal
  • Registrar:
    • MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Lenskart IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today

  • GMP (Grey Market Premium): ₹70 per share
  • Grey Market Price: ₹472 per share (₹402 + ₹70)
  • Premium Over Issue Price: 17.41%
  • Sentiment: Strong investor demand ahead of IPO opening

Lenskart IPO Review: Expert Opinions

  • Valuation Metrics:

    • FY25 EV/Sales: 10.1x

    • FY25 EV/EBITDA: 68.7x (based on post-issue capital)

  • SBI Securities’ View:

    • Valuation: Appears stretched, so listing gains may be limited.

    • Business Model: Strong fundamentals and well-positioned in the fast-growing Indian eyewear market.

    • Profitability Outlook: Expected to improve steadily as the business scales over the medium to long term.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:46 PM IST
