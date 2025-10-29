Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Lenskart IPO Opens October 31: All Eyes On the Eyewear Giant
Get ready to see some action in the markets, literally!
Eyewear major Lenskart Solutions Ltd is gearing up to launch its much-awaited IPO on October 31, aiming to raise over ₹7,200 crore from the primary market. The offer will stay open for subscription till November 4, giving investors a chance to grab a piece of India’s most popular glasses brand.
Known for revolutionizing how India buys specs, Lenskart isn’t just leading the country’s eyewear space, it’s also among Asia’s top two organized retailers of prescription glasses by B2C sales volume. With its trendy designs, quick delivery, and omnichannel presence, Lenskart has turned eyewear into a lifestyle statement.
Now, with this IPO, the Peyush Bansal-led company is inviting the public to join its growth journey, and maybe, to look a little sharper while doing it!
Lenskart IPO: IPO Price Band And Structure
The Lenskart IPO price band has been fixed at ₹382–₹402 per share. At the upper end, the company aims to raise ₹7,278.02 crore, comprising:
- A fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth ₹2,150 crore
- An offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares totaling ₹5,128.02 crore
The equity shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for November 10, 2025.
