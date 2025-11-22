Watch: Bolero Collides With Truck, Flips Mid-Air, And Lands Upright In Gorakhpur, Video Goes Viral

A dramatic road accident was captured on CCTV early Saturday morning on the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway. Around 6:15 am, a speeding Bolero crashed into a small truck near the Majhgawan flyover, creating a moment of panic for other commuters on the road.

According to officials, police quickly reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Both vehicles involved in the crash were seized, and authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, as per an NDTV report.

The CCTV footage shows the Bolero losing control moments before the accident. The vehicle is seen swerving sharply and hitting a Tata Magic that was moving ahead. The impact was so powerful that the Bolero lifted off the ground, flipped mid-air, rolled, and then landed upright. The entire incident unfolded within seconds. Soon after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled the scene.

The collision caused the goods on the Tata Magic to spill across the road, briefly disrupting traffic in the area. Police have launched an investigation to determine what led to the loss of control and the resulting crash.

In a separate case reported earlier this week, four people died and four others were seriously injured in a horrific accident on the Ambernath flyover, which connects the east and west parts of the city. A speeding Tata Nexon collided with multiple motorcycles, throwing one rider off the flyover due to the force of the impact.

Police confirmed that the Nexon was registered to local Shiv Sena leader Pramod Chaubey. His wife, Kiran Chaubey, also a Shiv Sena leader and municipal poll candidate, was in the car on her way to election campaigning. The driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered into the opposite lane, and hit several motorcycles head-on, killing the driver and three motorcyclists on the spot.

