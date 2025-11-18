Weather Update: Are Chennai Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains? All You Need To Know

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu continue to experience heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The downpour, which began earlier this week, forced authorities to close schools on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Government, private, and aided institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and several southern districts were also shut as a safety measure.

While the rain reduced slightly on Tuesday and schools reopened, the situation has once again raised concerns among parents and students. With showers picking up, many are now wondering whether schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 19.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected at isolated places across Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni.

Because of the continued wet weather, schools are likely to remain closed on Wednesday as a precaution, although an official announcement is still awaited. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for confirmation.

The IMD has also issued the weather outlook for the rest of the week. On November 19, the sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain, and only occasional spells are expected. On November 20, mild drizzle or passing showers are likely under cloudy skies.

However, November 21 and 22 may see heavy rainfall at intervals, which could affect outdoor movement and daily activities. On November 23, moderate rain is expected along with persistent cloudiness and mild humidity.

In other parts of the country, schools remain open as no extreme weather has been reported. Students are advised to wait for official updates before making any plans.

Meanwhile, Puducherry and Karaikal also declared a holiday for all government, government-aided, and private schools on November 18 due to the rain. Authorities there may extend the closure to Wednesday if the rainfall continues.