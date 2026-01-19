Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious action after the tragic death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150, Noida. On Monday, he ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case and submit a report within five days. The SIT will be led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Zone Meerut, along with the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The decision came after growing public outrage and protests by locals and Yuvraj’s family, who alleged that negligence by authorities and poor road safety contributed to the techie’s death. In a swift administrative move, the government also removed Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh from his post.

According to reports, Yuvraj’s death happened late on the night of January 16 when his SUV plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a foggy road. Dense winter fog and lack of barricades, reflectors or warning signs made the pit almost invisible. After the accident, Yuvraj climbed onto the roof of his partially submerged Grand Vitara and called his father, telling him where he was.

Yuvraj was alive for two hours in freezing water

For nearly two hours, Yuvraj remained alive in the freezing water while desperately pleading for help. His father, Rajkumar Mehta, rushed to the spot and tried everything possible to save him, but the rescue efforts failed. “I tried everything in my power to save him… he was constantly saying ‘papa mujhe bacha lo’ (papa, save me),” Rajkumar told reporters.

People gathered at the scene, and some even recorded videos instead of helping, his father said that, “The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” he added.

Police tried to help but failed

Police and emergency teams did arrive and tried to assist, but the dense fog, darkness and logistical challenges made the job very difficult. A passerby named Moninder, even entered the pit to try to help, however it was too late by then.

The autopsy report later showed Yuvraj died from asphyxia due to drowning which was followed by cardiac arrest. Officials said about 200 ml of fluid was found in his lungs.

An FIR has been registered against the builders who own the plot where the pit was located. Local residents say they had raised safety concerns earlier, but nothing was done. The SIT’s findings, due in five days, are expected to bring more clarity and accountability.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Of Man Urinating At Busy Delhi Metro Station Sparks Outrage, Calls For Strict Action By DMRC