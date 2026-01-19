LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an SIT probe into the death of Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his SUV fell into an unmarked, water-filled pit, as his family accused authorities of negligence and demanded accountability.

UP SIT to probe Noida techie's death
UP SIT to probe Noida techie's death

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 19, 2026 20:09:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious action after the tragic death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150, Noida. On Monday, he ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case and submit a report within five days. The SIT will be led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Zone Meerut, along with the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).

You Might Be Interested In

The decision came after growing public outrage and protests by locals and Yuvraj’s family, who alleged that negligence by authorities and poor road safety contributed to the techie’s death. In a swift administrative move, the government also removed Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh from his post.

According to reports, Yuvraj’s death happened late on the night of January 16 when his SUV plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a foggy road. Dense winter fog and lack of barricades, reflectors or warning signs made the pit almost invisible. After the accident, Yuvraj climbed onto the roof of his partially submerged Grand Vitara and called his father, telling him where he was.

You Might Be Interested In

Yuvraj was alive for two hours in freezing water

For nearly two hours, Yuvraj remained alive in the freezing water while desperately pleading for help. His father, Rajkumar Mehta, rushed to the spot and tried everything possible to save him, but the rescue efforts failed. “I tried everything in my power to save him… he was constantly saying ‘papa mujhe bacha lo’ (papa, save me),” Rajkumar told reporters.

People gathered at the scene, and some even recorded videos instead of helping, his father said that, “The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” he added.

Police tried to help but failed

Police and emergency teams did arrive and tried to assist, but the dense fog, darkness and logistical challenges made the job very difficult. A passerby named Moninder, even entered the pit to try to help, however it was too late by then. 

The autopsy report later showed Yuvraj died from asphyxia due to drowning which was followed by cardiac arrest. Officials said about 200 ml of fluid was found in his lungs.

An FIR has been registered against the builders who own the plot where the pit was located. Local residents say they had raised safety concerns earlier, but nothing was done. The SIT’s findings, due in five days, are expected to bring more clarity and accountability.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Of Man Urinating At Busy Delhi Metro Station Sparks Outrage, Calls For Strict Action By DMRC

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newslatest newsNoida news

RELATED News

BMC Mayor Lottery On Jan 22: Will Uddhav Thackeray Back Fadnavis In Mumbai Civic Body Power Game As Shinde Fights To Keep Control

Jailed Actor Ranya Rao’s Step-Father DGP Ramachandra Rao Under Scanner Over Obscene Police Station Viral Video In Karnataka

Kishtwar Encounter: Army Suffers Loss In Operation TRASHI-I, Havildar Killed During Heavy Firing

Noida Techie Death Case: When Everyone Stepped Back, Delivery Agent Moninder Jumped Into Dark Pit — Meet The Braveheart

Meet Mangilal: Indore’s ‘Crorepati Beggar’ Who Owns Money Lending Business, Three Houses And A Car With Driver

LATEST NEWS

Arctic Craze, Selfish Interests: How Donald Trump’s Greenland Obsession Triggers Russia And China

Yash Anil Rashiya: Surat’s World Champion Brings Roll Ball Glory to India

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

Kabul Blast: Several Killed After Explosion At Hotel In High-Security Area, Despite Taliban Security Claims

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Meet Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistani Minister, Whose Transformation At Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson’s Wedding Surprised Netizens; Fuels ‘Plastic Surgery And Ozempic’ Rumours

Culture Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding from Acuvest Infra to Reimagine Interest-Led Social Networking

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Muhammad Yunus Exposed! Bangladesh Refuses To Take Accountability, Says Violence Involving Hindus, Minorities Non-Communal

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed
Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed
Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed
Yuvraj Mehta’s Final Struggle: Techie’s Shocking Death In A Water-Filled Pit Sparks SIT Probe, CM Yogi Steps In, Noida Authority CEO Removed

QUICK LINKS