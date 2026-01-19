LIVE TV
WATCH: Viral Video Of Man Urinating At Busy Delhi Metro Station Sparks Outrage, Calls For Strict Action By DMRC

DMRC has all along maintained zero tolerance for uncivil behavior within its metro premises, which has resulted in fines and legal proceedings in similar past cases.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 19, 2026 15:40:43 IST

Delhi Metro witnessed a strange and shocking event which has become viral on social media. A man was seen probably urinating on the station platform in full public view as the incident was being filmed by a fellow passenger. The video shows the man standing comfortably at the edge of the platform and doing his thing while people around him are not at all bothering him. The clip went viral in no time across platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook, where it received very strong reactions from internet users who expressed their anger over the absence of basic manners in public places.

The video has caused strong criticism of the offender’s conduct as well as opened debates on cleanliness, discipline, and safety issues in public transportation systems. Users on the social media platform tagged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and local authorities asking for the person to be punished severely. Among the commuters, some said that this kind of behavior not only goes against public morals but also brings up serious hygiene and health fears for the metro users which are thousands every day. Others even raised the question of the efficiency of surveillance and enforcement at the stations, arguing that security presence should be a deterrent to such events.



What Now? Will DMRC Take Any Action? 

In reaction to the viral outrage, it was said that the officials were looking into the video for identifying the person involved and then deciding the legal action to be taken under appropriate public nuisance and cleanliness laws. DMRC has all along maintained zero tolerance for uncivil behavior within its metro premises, which has resulted in fines and legal proceedings in similar past cases. The current incident has once again accentuated the need for wider public awareness, stricter penalties, and a responsible attitude of all to preserve the dignity and cleanliness of shared urban areas.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:40 PM IST
