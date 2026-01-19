WATCH: Viral Video Of Woman In Burqa Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat Over Bus Stop Argument, Police Investigate

A shocking incident took place in Surat, Gujarat, where a woman dressed in a burqa was reported to have physically assaulted a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) driver due to a disagreement over the bus’s stop at a non permissible place. The incident dated January 16 when the lady, a passenger, reportedly asked the driver to stop the bus after the second station, thus breaking the BRTS rule which provided for measures to ensure passenger safety and to keep the traffic moving. When the driver said it was against the rules to stop at that point, a verbal argument broke out that looked as if it would end then and there without further incident when it was starting to be de escalated.

WATCH: Viral Video Of Woman In Burqa Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat Over Bus Stop Argument

Nevertheless, the incident took a serious turn the very next day when the same woman got on the BRTS bus near J.H. Ambani School in the Vesu area. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage that is being circulated on social media showed the woman going straight to the driver’s area and starting to ask him about the previous refusal to stop. The confrontation grew really quick and violent, and according to the reports, the woman not only held the driver by his collar but also slapped him repeatedly and hit his head with her phone. The driver received some visible head injuries and started to bleed, which caused panic among the passengers on the bus.







Viral Video Of Woman In Burqa Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat Over Bus Stop Argument

The bus’s CCTV cameras recorded the whole incident, and the video went viral on social media within no time, stirring public outrage and alarm about aggression against service employees. The driver who was hurt, consequently, went to a doctor and afterwards lodged a report at the Vesu Police Station. The police in Surat have filed a case against the lady for preventing a government worker from carrying out his duties and for injuring him, while the investigators are viewing the tape and listening to witnesses as a part of the inquiry that is still going on.

Also Read: Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39-Seconds Video, Arohi Mim 3-minute 24-second MMS Row: Why Leaked Clips From Pakistan And Bangladesh Are Going Viral On Indian Feeds?