Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39-Seconds Video, Arohi Mim 3-minute 24-second MMS Row: Why Leaked Clips From Pakistan And Bangladesh Are Going Viral On Indian Feeds?

The individuals involved have even gone further to say that such videos dealing with supposedly 'leaked' material are either fakes or AI generated, having publicly denied their involvement and stressing that such representations are either manipulated or completely false.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 13:02:37 IST

Indian social media feeds have recently been inundated with a wave of “leaked viral videos” supposedly featuring creators, such as Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim, which have raised curiosity about the reason behind the Indian users being exposed to so much content from the neighboring countries, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The analysts and informed observers who are accustomed to the trends mentioned that these videos are using an engagement driven blueprint that quickly gains massive visibility on the internet. Moreover, it is said that many of these clips have the same formats and durations, i.e., ‘3-minute 24-second’ pattern, and are targeting the huge user base and the curiosity of users online in India. These clips have become more popular through the apps TikTok, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp, where they are mostly disseminated through reposts, comments, and algorithmic recommendations, thus gaining more and more attention.

A considerable number of the viral leaks, according to security professionals and digital safety proponents, are not genuine but could be planned misinformation, or phishing campaigns, intended for clicks, views, and engagement through sensationalism. The participating users’ psychological overlap mainly due to the sharing of cultural and linguistic traits in the Indian subcontinent is leveraged by such tactics. Cybersecurity specialists point out that the very elements of overlapping culture and language traits in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the factors that not only make the videos seem relevant and relatable to Indian audiences but also quite engaging even though they come from other countries.

Just like the authorities and fact-checkers advising users to exercise caution while coming across these viral clips, especially when links are given through untrustworthy accounts or dubious websites. The individuals involved have even gone further to say that such videos dealing with supposedly ‘leaked’ material are either fakes or AI generated, having publicly denied their involvement and stressing that such representations are either manipulated or completely false. This pattern points out how the spread of misinformation and digital deception can easily cross borders, thereby emphasizing the need for vigilance, critical evaluation of sources, and reliance on verified information rather than sensational snippets that flood social feeds.

Also Read: After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS