LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland chabahar port did shubman gill bring water purifier bjp Ali Raza ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

Users are advised to be very careful, not to interact with doubtful links, and to make digital literacy their first line of defense against clickbait traps that are deliberately set for them.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 17, 2026 12:47:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

Social media and search engines are, in turn, witnessing curiosity and concern of people, the new viral video trend, ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’. The trend is related to Bangladeshi actress and model Arohi Mim. It appears that a good number of people are trying to find a so-called leaked clip of Mim that lasts exactly 3 minutes and 24 seconds, which they assume is already widely shared. However, cybersecurity experts, and fact checking organizations have classified this trend not so much as evidence of a private video but more as a clickbait trap an intentional move to draw users to shady sites flooded with harmful links, ads, or viruses. By linking a specific time with a famous public figure’s name, thereby creating an illusion of trust that misleads searchers into clicking through, they are indeed exploiting the curiosity of the users.

You Might Be Interested In

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

The operation behind the “3:24” trend is when digital honey traps are set up, and it can also be compared with the situation seen in several previous instances involving social media personalities in South Asia, such as trends of 6 minutes 39 seconds or 7 minutes 11 seconds. The manipulation of these durations has been a common practice in scams that take advantage of celebrities’ names and very specific time slots to lure users into accepting to be scammed. Instead of leading to real leaks, these links mostly take you to unsavory sites that attempt to exploit the flow of users by making them go through irritating ads or even tricking them into downloading malware, all the while pretending to be some videos that were leaked or are otherwise available.

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

Professionals and spectators highlight that there is no proven or real video related to Arohi Mim’s name and 3:24 length. The whole movement, however, looks like a bigger digital harassment and misinformation pattern where famous public personalities, especially women in the entertainment industry, are afflicted by false accusations and “viral” video labels that are misleading and only intended to attract clicks without providing any real content. So, users are advised to be very careful, not to interact with doubtful links, and to make digital literacy their first line of defense against clickbait traps that are deliberately set for them.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima JatoiArohi MimArohi Mim 3 Minutes 24 SecondsArohi Mim viralArohi Mim viral videoArohi Mim viral video linkFatima Jatoi Leaked MMSFatima Jatoi mmsFatima Jatoi mms link

RELATED News

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Are You Allowed To Buy Walkie-Talkies? Take Care Of These Legal Requirements Before Purchasing, As Meta, Flipkart Get Fined For Rs.10 Lakh Each For Online Sale

LATEST NEWS

How India Is Ensuring Continuity Of The Chabahar Port Project Amid US Tariffs, Sanctions On Iran

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Indian Captain Shubman Gill Bring Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier To Indore? Here’s What We Know

Time for Reform: India Must Simplify Tariffs and Customs, Says GTRI

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…

CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed Today on January 17 For Pongal? Check Full State-Wise Holiday List

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Ravindra Chavan? The BJP Maharashtra President Who Helped Mahayuti Win World’s Richest Civic Body And Sweep The State Civic Polls

India Open: Lin Chun-Yi Outlasts Lakshya Sen In Tough Three-Game Battle, Stuns Home Crowd

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know
After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know
After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know
After 6-Minute 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Leaked MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Viral Video? Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS