Alzheimer's Drug Memantine Shows Promise in Improving Communication Skills in Teens with Autism

A new study finds memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug, may enhance communication in teenagers with autism. Clinical trials show stronger benefits for those with high glutamate levels, though results may not generalize across all children or ethnic groups.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 8, 2025 14:40:27 IST

Washington (dpa) – A drug originally developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease may also help teenagers with autism improve their communication skills, according to a new study. The drug, called memantine (sold under the brand name Namenda), works by blocking brain receptors for glutamate, a chemical messenger that can be harmful in high amounts. However, lowering glutamate levels can slow brain damage in certain conditions. One brain region with many glutamate receptors is the pregenual anterior cingulate cortex (pgACC), which plays a role in social behaviour and emotional awareness. Autism spectrum disorder – an umbrella term for various forms of a developmental disorder – begins in early childhood and affects around 1 in 127 people worldwide. Children with autism have difficulties in social interaction and communication. They exhibit stereotypical behaviour and have limited interests, often avoiding physical or eye contact. At the same time, they are often reliable, honest and direct and have special talents in certain areas. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University tested memantine in a new clinical trial, giving the drug at higher doses to a specific group of children with autism. The study included 33 participants between the ages of eight and 17, most of them boys, who did not have intellectual disabilities. Half received 20 milligrams of memantine daily for 12 weeks, while the other half received a placebo. The strongest improvements were seen in children with unusually high glutamate levels in the pgACC. About 21% of the placebo group showed meaningful progress, but memantine had a greater effect, especially among children with higher glutamate levels, who often also struggle more with communication. However, the researchers noted some limitations. The participants were mostly white, which means the results may not apply to all racial or ethnic groups. In addition, the trial only included teens without intellectual disabilities, so the findings may not represent all children with autism. The following information is not intended for publication dpa yyfx n1 (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:21 PM IST
autism spectrum disorder, autism treatment research, brain health, clinical trial, communication improvement, developmental disorders, glutamate, harvard university, Massachusetts General Hospital, memantine, Namenda, neurological study, pregenual anterior cingulate cortex, teenage autism therapies, teens with autism

