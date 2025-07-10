LIVE TV
Axiom-4 Mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Grows Moong, Methi Seeds in Space to Study Microgravity Impact on Farming

Shubhanshu Shukla successfully grew ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds in space to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. Once returned to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

July 10, 2025

In one of the experiments conducted by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, he successfully grew ‘moong’ and ‘methi’ seeds in space to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. Once returned to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

The sprouts experiment is led by two scientists, Ravikumar Hosamani of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad and Sudheer Siddapureddy of the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad.  The goal of the experiment is to identify plants with desirable traits for genetic analysis in support of sustainable farming in space.

Shukla Spent 12 Days In Space, Expected Return After July 10

Captain Shukla has spent 12 days on the orbital lab, and they are expected to return to Earth after July 10, depending on the weather conditions off the Florida coast.

In a conversation with Axiom Space Chief Scientist Lucie Low, Captain Shukla said, “I am so proud that ISRO has been able to collaborate with national institutions all over the country and come up with some fantastic research, which I am doing on the station for all the scientists and researchers. It is exciting and a joy to do this.”

According to Axiom Space’s blog, in another experiment, he deployed and stowed microalgae, which are being investigated for their potential to produce food, oxygen, and even biofuels.

And, for the third experiment, he captured images of the crop seeds, wherein six varieties will be grown over multiple generations post-mission.

Shukla Also Participated In An Experiment to Study Astro Mental Health

Other experiments conducted by the crew were the Voyager Displays experiment, which investigates how spaceflight affects eye movement, gaze coordination, and pointing accuracy.

Significantly, the crew also participated in the Astro Mental Health study, which focused on astronauts’ mental and behavioural health during human spaceflight missions.

Captain Shukla said that one particular research I am excited about is stem cell research, where scientists are trying to explore whether it is possible to accelerate recovery or growth or repair injury by adding supplements to stem cells.

(With ANI Inputs)

