LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 17:52:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Berlin (dpa) – Newborn babies should be given a genomic sequencing check to assess their vulnerability for hundreds of diseases, according to a team of Australian scientists and doctors. "Adding genomic sequencing to newborn blood screening would detect hundreds of additional childhood conditions, providing much earlier diagnosis and treatment," the researchers say.  Babies in Australia are sometimes given a heel-prick blood test to check for up to 32 conditions, but the genomic sequencing, which could be done as part of the blood screening, not only "reveals a person’s entire genetic make-up" but could throw up "results for hundreds of treatable conditions" within about two weeks of birth. From the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and Victorian Clinical Genetics Services (VCGS), the team point out that because the genome is "for life," it can be re-examined later in life to check for any "health issue." The team's research took in 1,000 newborns in Victoria, who were checked for "variants in 605 genes associated with early-onset, severe, treatable conditions." "Newborn screening for rare conditions is one of the most effective public health interventions," says Zornitza Stark of the MCRI and VCGS. Widespread deployment of the screening, which can be done in tandem with the current blood sampling system, could prove to be lifesaving as more babies are rapidly diagnosed and treated, the team says in the paper published in journal Nature Medicine.  "Our study demonstrates the feasibility of clinically accredited genomic newborn screening, using a scalable model that is highly acceptable to parents," the team says in the paper. The following information is not intended for publication dpa spr arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Stuttering 'gets worse when I'm anxious'

Do your lungs a favour and take a deep breath

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

'A complete mystery': What is stuttering and why haven't we cured it?

Blind patients able to read again thanks to pioneering device

LATEST NEWS

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending ‘Death To Israel’ Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

BRIEF-KFH Qtrly Profit 150.5 Million Dinars

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

BRIEF-Boubyan Bank Qtrly Profit 25.4 Million Dinars

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Zakir Naik Makes Outrageous Comments, Controversial Islamic Preacher Blames Rape Victims, Historian Irfan Habib Calls Him ‘Awful…’

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say
Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say
Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say
Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say
QUICK LINKS