Home > Space and Science > New Research Links Microplastic Exposure to Increased Risk of Colon Cancer, Say Scientists

Researchers at the Medical University of Graz have found evidence suggesting that microplastic pollution may contribute to the development of colon cancer by disrupting gut health. Presented at a United European Gastroenterology (UEG) conference in Berlin, the study revealed that microplastics such as polystyrene can alter gut bacteria and affect essential compounds like lysine and lactic acid. These disruptions mirror patterns previously linked to colorectal cancer and depression. Scientists warn that microplastic-induced changes in acid production could create harmful feedback loops in the gut microbiome, urging reduced exposure to plastics commonly found in fish, salt, and bottled water.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 16:40:57 IST

Berlin (dpa) – Plastic pollution is likely contributing to the onset of colon cancer due to tiny particles getting into the human gut and wreaking havoc with the microbiome, researchers say. Scientists speaking at a medical conference in Berlin said they found “altered microbial metabolic activity” in stool samples of people exposed to polystyrene and other “common microplastic types.” Some of the plastic particles were found to affect lysine, a vital amino acid the body gets from food, as well as lactic acid, which the body produces as it breaks down carbohydrates during physical activity. The plastics were also found to cause changes to the gut that “reflected patterns previously linked to diseases such as depression and colorectal cancer,” the researchers said. The researchers said that their “further analysis” found “microplastic-specific shifts in bacterial composition” among gut bacteria they deemed to be “important for digestion and overall gut health.” Another key concern, according to the team, is that the microplastics’ effect on the gut could “lead to changes in acid production” and in turn “trigger feedback loops that further affect the balance of the microbiome.” Carried out at the Medical University of Graz, the research was presented at a conference staged by United European Gastroenterology (UEG), a Vienna-based organization describing itself as focused on “excellence in digestive health” and made up of around 30,000 medical professionals. “Reducing microplastic exposure where possible is therefore a wise and important precaution,” said the university’s Christian Pacher-Deutsch, pointing out that particles “have been found in fish, salt, bottled water and even tap water.” The following information is not intended for publication dpa spr coh (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: colon cancercolorectal-cancerdigestive healthenvironmental healthgut healthMedical University of Grazmicrobiomemicroplasticsplastic pollutionUEG conference

