LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says space demands bold decisions and “borderline arrogance” as he reflects on his historic mission at NXT Summit 2026.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says space demands bold decisions and “borderline arrogance”. (Photo: NewsX)
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says space demands bold decisions and “borderline arrogance”. (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 14:44:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Speaking at NXT Summit 2026, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reflected on the lessons he learned during his historic journey to space, emphasising the need for confidence, quick decision-making, and mental resilience in an environment filled with uncertainty.

Participating in a panel discussion alongside fellow astronauts, Shukla shared insights into the challenges of space exploration and how the experience reshaped his approach to problem-solving and leadership.

‘Everything Was a Surprise’: Lessons From Space

Recalling the experience of being in space, Shukla said the mission was filled with unexpected moments that constantly tested his adaptability.

You Might Be Interested In

“Everything was a surprise. It taught me a lot,” he said, explaining that astronauts must be prepared to face situations that cannot always be predicted during training.

According to him, the unpredictable nature of space makes it impossible to anticipate every challenge in advance.

“Space is full of unexpected challenges. We cannot anticipate every situation,” he said, highlighting the importance of staying calm and thinking clearly in high-pressure conditions.

‘Learn to Make Individual Decisions’

Shukla emphasised that astronauts must be capable of making independent decisions while operating in extreme environments where time is limited and communication delays can occur.

He noted that space missions demand individuals who are confident enough to trust their judgement when confronted with sudden challenges.

“Learn to make individual decisions,” he said, adding that decisive action can often determine how effectively a problem is resolved in space.

Why Space Exploration Requires ‘Borderline Arrogance’

During the discussion, Shukla also made a striking observation about the mindset needed for astronauts, saying that a certain level of self-belief is essential for those venturing beyond Earth.

“You need to be borderline arrogant,” he said, explaining that the phrase refers to the level of confidence required to take responsibility for complex decisions in critical situations.

According to him, this confidence allows astronauts to remain focused and act decisively even when faced with unpredictable challenges.

Panel At NXT Summit Highlights Human Side of Space Missions

The discussion at the summit offered a rare glimpse into the human side of space missions, focusing not only on technology but also on the mental and emotional strength required for astronauts.

Shukla’s reflections underscored how space exploration demands resilience, adaptability, and the courage to take responsibility in uncertain situations.

His remarks resonated with the audience at the summit, highlighting the extraordinary challenges faced by astronauts and the mindset required to overcome them.

PM Modi Highlights Global Energy Challenges At NXT Summit

A day earlier at the same summit, Narendra Modi addressed the impact of the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war, noting that supply-chain disruptions have affected countries around the world.

Speaking at the conclave, he said India is responding through a strategy focused on strengthening domestic energy infrastructure and reducing dependence on foreign fuel sources, while also urging against creating panic over LPG availability during a period of global uncertainty.

ALSO READ: NASA Satellite Set To Crash Back To Earth In Uncontrolled Reentry After 14 Years In Orbit – Check Date, Time And Dangers Involved

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11NXT SummitNXT Summit 2026shubhanshu shuklaShubhanshu Shukla astronautShubhanshu Shukla news

RELATED News

Lunar Eclipse 2026 In India: Chandra Grahan Aligns With Holika Dahan- Check Date, Time, Sutak Period, Visibility And Impact

Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

NASA Artemis II Launch Set for This Date: Humans Set for Historic Moon Flyby in First Deep Space Mission Beyond Earth in 50 Years

Thousands Of ‘City-Killer’ Asteroids Could Strike Earth Without Warning, No System To Stop Them Yet, Warns Top NASA Official

Surya Grahan 2026 On Feb 17: Moon To Cover 96% Sun During 4+ Hour Long Solar Eclipse, Will Sutak Apply In India? Check Timings, Rules, Health Risks

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Viral ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes On Birthday; Shares Excitement Ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

‘Won’t Bet Life Insurance Policy On Him’: Netanyahu’s Death Threat To New Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; Asks Iranian People To Overthrow ‘Tyrants’

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions
NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions
NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions
NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

QUICK LINKS