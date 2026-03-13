NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Speaking at NXT Summit 2026, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reflected on the lessons he learned during his historic journey to space, emphasising the need for confidence, quick decision-making, and mental resilience in an environment filled with uncertainty.

Participating in a panel discussion alongside fellow astronauts, Shukla shared insights into the challenges of space exploration and how the experience reshaped his approach to problem-solving and leadership.

‘Everything Was a Surprise’: Lessons From Space

Recalling the experience of being in space, Shukla said the mission was filled with unexpected moments that constantly tested his adaptability.

“Everything was a surprise. It taught me a lot,” he said, explaining that astronauts must be prepared to face situations that cannot always be predicted during training.

According to him, the unpredictable nature of space makes it impossible to anticipate every challenge in advance.

“Space is full of unexpected challenges. We cannot anticipate every situation,” he said, highlighting the importance of staying calm and thinking clearly in high-pressure conditions.

‘Learn to Make Individual Decisions’

Shukla emphasised that astronauts must be capable of making independent decisions while operating in extreme environments where time is limited and communication delays can occur.

He noted that space missions demand individuals who are confident enough to trust their judgement when confronted with sudden challenges.

“Learn to make individual decisions,” he said, adding that decisive action can often determine how effectively a problem is resolved in space.

Why Space Exploration Requires ‘Borderline Arrogance’

During the discussion, Shukla also made a striking observation about the mindset needed for astronauts, saying that a certain level of self-belief is essential for those venturing beyond Earth.

“You need to be borderline arrogant,” he said, explaining that the phrase refers to the level of confidence required to take responsibility for complex decisions in critical situations.

According to him, this confidence allows astronauts to remain focused and act decisively even when faced with unpredictable challenges.

Panel At NXT Summit Highlights Human Side of Space Missions

The discussion at the summit offered a rare glimpse into the human side of space missions, focusing not only on technology but also on the mental and emotional strength required for astronauts.

Shukla’s reflections underscored how space exploration demands resilience, adaptability, and the courage to take responsibility in uncertain situations.

His remarks resonated with the audience at the summit, highlighting the extraordinary challenges faced by astronauts and the mindset required to overcome them.

PM Modi Highlights Global Energy Challenges At NXT Summit

A day earlier at the same summit, Narendra Modi addressed the impact of the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war, noting that supply-chain disruptions have affected countries around the world.

Speaking at the conclave, he said India is responding through a strategy focused on strengthening domestic energy infrastructure and reducing dependence on foreign fuel sources, while also urging against creating panic over LPG availability during a period of global uncertainty.

