Home > Space and Science > Reusable Rocket Race: China's Long March 12A Falls Short of SpaceX-Style Landing, Which Elon Musk Mastered Years Ago

Reusable Rocket Race: China’s Long March 12A Falls Short of SpaceX-Style Landing, Which Elon Musk Mastered Years Ago

China has been failed twice while testing for reusable rockets. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is trying hard to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX in reusable rockets but it is not been able successfully launch the reusable rocket

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 16:33:27 IST

The first stage of China’s reusable Long March 12A “was not successfully recovered” during the rocket’s inaugural flight on Tuesday, according to its developer, as Beijing looks to close the gap with U.S. aerospace company SpaceX. 

The second stage of the rocket did successfully enter its planned orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement. The Long March 12A’s maiden flight marked China’s second attempt at landing and recovering a rocket booster after launch. 

Details of the failed recovery, including its cause, were not disclosed, but CASC said it was conducting “further analysis and troubleshooting” on the incident. 

China has in recent years launched dozens of rockets that deliver satellites into orbit but has yet to successfully complete a reusable rocket test, which requires the rocket’s large lower section, known as the first stage or booster, to be landed and recovered after launch. 

With Elon Musk’s SpaceX having mastered this capability several years ago, Chinese private and state-owned rocket are rushing to test domestically developed reusable rockets. 

Reusable Rockets key to lower costs

Reusability is crucial to lowering the costs of rocket launches, which would make it cheaper to send satellites into space. SpaceX’s reusable rocket Falcon 9 has allowed its Starlink unit to achieve a near-monopoly on low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.  

While Chinese firms have sent several hundred LEO satellites into orbit in recent years, Beijing will not be able to catch up to Starlink unless it develops its own version of the Falcon 9. 

The race to become SpaceX’s primary Chinese challenger intensified earlier this month when private rocket firm Landspace became the first Chinese entity to attempt a full reusable rocket test with the launch of Zhuque-3, though it failed to stick the booster landing. 

CASC, the developer of the Long March 12A, which has a length of just over 70 meters (230 feet), is a state-owned conglomerate with more than 100,000 employees and is the main rocket contractor for the country’s space program. In contrast, Landspace operates as a startup with fewer than 2,000 staff.  

 (input from agencies)

Also Read: 3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS